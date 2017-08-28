How to make a DIY concrete planter

Concrete has a charm all of its own and is becoming more and more commonplace in both home and garden design. DIY projects with concrete are very suitable for beginners, as they are so simple to master and the materials are wonderfully cost-effective, so before you splurge on a designer planter or pot, why not have a go at making s a few yourself? Your interior designer will be blown away by your creativity, as will everybody else!

Today, we are going to walk you through a step-by-step guide for making concrete plant pots. In just six easy steps, you can create unique planting buckets of any shape and size, that will finish your home and garden to absolute perfection, and if you don't like the look of just gray concrete, why not think about adding decorative shells or broken glass to your mix? Just be sure to account for sharp edges if you do!

Whether you want to make small pots for your growing cacti collection or large tubs for the garden, with our DIY guide, you'll be enjoying stunning results after an afternoon of fun crafting, so without further ado, what do you need for a do it yourself concrete planter project?

Before you start, you need:

- Concrete screed (ready-mixed or ready-to-mix, from your local hardware store)

- Kitchen or working gloves

- Paraffin oil or other lubricant

- Molds or cartons and scissors for making molds

- A large bucket or wheelbarrow for mixing

- Glass flakes, glass beads, shells or pebbles, if wanted

- Plastic film or plastic bag

Got everything you need? Then let's get crafting!