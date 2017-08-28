Your browser is out-of-date.

13 tricks to make narrow kitchens work more effectively

APARTAMENTO SAÚDE - SP, Natali de Mello - Arquitetura e Arte Natali de Mello - Arquitetura e Arte KitchenAccessories & textiles
Narrow kitchens are a very common problems encountered in modern urban apartments and we are all starting to feel the pinch of not enough space! Kitchen planners know that these functional, necessary areas are getting all the time, but have some secret weapons up their sleeves, in order to get as much style and usability of out them as possible. We've been paying attention to how these talented professionals work their magic and today, have 13 brilliant ideas show you! If you have a narrow kitchen that needs to be better designed or decorated, do nothing until you've read these tips, as they really are worth their weight in gold!

1. Have a clever dining table that extends out from a drawer!

homify KitchenTables & chairs
homify

homify
homify
homify

Now this is space-saving genius! A wide drawer front opens up to reveal a folding table structure that can be discreetly tucked away when you need more room or opened up when you need to eat! Why didn't we think of this before? It's so innovative!

2. Have counter lighting, so that no space is left to dark to work in.

4.Levent Evi, İndeko İç Mimari ve Tasarım İndeko İç Mimari ve Tasarım Kitchen
İndeko İç Mimari ve Tasarım

İndeko İç Mimari ve Tasarım
İndeko İç Mimari ve Tasarım
İndeko İç Mimari ve Tasarım

When your kitchen is narrow, you need to be able to use every inch of it, so installing lighting under your cabinets, which shines onto the counter, will make sure that no dark spots are left in the gloom. It also happens to look really high-end as well, so that's great!

3. Add open shelves where you'd least expect!

House S - S Evi, HANDE KOKSAL INTERIORS HANDE KOKSAL INTERIORS Industrial style kitchen
HANDE KOKSAL INTERIORS

HANDE KOKSAL INTERIORS
HANDE KOKSAL INTERIORS
HANDE KOKSAL INTERIORS

Open shelves always look good and can be added to literally any wall! Got some space above your fridge? Pop a shelf up there! How about that vast amount of free wall. above your window? SHELF! They don't need to be deep or high in order to be helpful! 

4. A bar and stools take up less room than a table.

Sinem ARISOY KEÇECİ, Sinar İç mimarlık Sinar İç mimarlık Kitchen
Sinar İç mimarlık

Sinar İç mimarlık
Sinar İç mimarlık
Sinar İç mimarlık

When a dining table would simply drain away all your free kitchen space, it's time to think about a sleek and contemporary breakfast bar instead! With high stools that can slide underneath and out of the way, it's the ultimate solution to getting the dining surface you need, even in a small room. 

5. Get the air flow working to your advantage.

homify Kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

A narrow kitchen can quickly feel like a claustrophobic kitchen, if you don't have a decent flow of fresh air in there! of course, you can open a window now and then, but to really keep things feeling fresh and airy, a ceiling fan is a brilliant idea!It'll help to disperse cooking odours too!

6. Use metallic accessories, to reflect every glimmer of sunlight.

RISTRUTTURAZIONE: una casa da monte affacciata sul lago , STUDIO PAOLA FAVRETTO SAGL STUDIO PAOLA FAVRETTO SAGL Kitchen Wood Beige
STUDIO PAOLA FAVRETTO SAGL

STUDIO PAOLA FAVRETTO SAGL
STUDIO PAOLA FAVRETTO SAGL
STUDIO PAOLA FAVRETTO SAGL

The shinier your kitchen accessories are, the better! By encouraging natural and artificial light to flow around the room constantly, you'll be amazed at how much bigger it instantly feels! It's all a trick of the eyes, but heck, we don't mind a little illusion now and then, do you?

7. Put those dead corners to much better use!

Harbourside kitchen, Tim Jasper Tim Jasper Kitchen
Tim Jasper

Harbourside kitchen

Tim Jasper
Tim Jasper
Tim Jasper

Gone are the days when corners in your kitchen were just dead space with only fake drawer fronts for decoration! Now, you can actually have special drawers built into the cabinets, to give you a wealth of extra and surprising storage, while not interrupting the flow of of your design! INGENIOUS!

8. Make your cabinets work around your kitchen, not the other way around.

Residência Goiânia/GO, Donakaza Donakaza Modern Kitchen
Donakaza

Donakaza
Donakaza
Donakaza

There are no hard and fast rules about how to design your kitchen, so if you want to have cabinets that are all different sizes, because that's what will work best in your particular space, you go for it! In a narrow kitchen, it can actually be a great idea to mix up the size of your top cabinets!

9. Integrated conveniences will be a godsend!

NEW! 2015 Kitchen: PORTLAND + ARCOS Schmidt Palmers Green Kitchen
Schmidt Palmers Green

NEW! 2015 Kitchen: PORTLAND + ARCOS

Schmidt Palmers Green
Schmidt Palmers Green
Schmidt Palmers Green

Let's say you need a little more counter surface, but you simply can't squeeze anymore in. If that is the case, then this integrated cutting board extension will REALLY excite you! It simply springs out from inside the worktop and gives you all the extra prep space you need, when you need it!

10. Transparent doors make the most of every bit of space.

Una Stanza in più, Architetto Alberto Colella Architetto Alberto Colella Modern Kitchen
Architetto Alberto Colella

Architetto Alberto Colella
Architetto Alberto Colella
Architetto Alberto Colella

The last thing you want to do, in a narrow kitchen, is make the room feel even smaller, which is why solid doors can be a critical but common mistake. Clear doors will blur the line between your kitchen and everywhere else, making it seem instantly far wider and more spacious, without the cost of an expensive extension!

11. An L-shaped design gives you vital extra counter space!

CASA FLORADES, RIBA MASSANELL S.L. RIBA MASSANELL S.L. Kitchen Chipboard White
RIBA MASSANELL S.L.

RIBA MASSANELL S.L.
RIBA MASSANELL S.L.
RIBA MASSANELL S.L.

It is easy to overlook the potential of an L-shaped kitchen installation, but in a narrow space, it could be the key to getting all that extra storage and worktop that you need! By sacrificing one end of the room, for an extra leg of counter and cabinets, you'll really up the usability of the area!

12. Hang your utensils, don't put them in drawers.

homify Kitchen Wood White
homify

homify
homify
homify

In a narrow kitchen, every inch of storage space is at a premium, which is why you shouldn't waste it on stashing away bulky utensils and tea towels. Instead, affix an attractive rail to the wall above your cooker and simply use hooks to keep everything you use most, within arm's reach! 

13. Spice up your flavor storage!

APARTAMENTO SAÚDE - SP, Natali de Mello - Arquitetura e Arte Natali de Mello - Arquitetura e Arte KitchenAccessories & textiles
Natali de Mello—Arquitetura e Arte

Natali de Mello - Arquitetura e Arte
Natali de Mello—Arquitetura e Arte
Natali de Mello - Arquitetura e Arte

Finally, in a narrow kitchen, nobody has room for all the herbs and spices that seem to take up every cupboard! We love the idea of using magnetic storage containers, which can be simply attached to the front of your fridge and think of it this way; you'll never block the gangway while you search for that last elusive spice that you need! It's never at the front of the cupboard, is it?

For more small kitchen ideas,  take a look at this article: How to make a small kitchen beautiful.

Are you going to try any of these ideas in your narrow kitchen?

No, Thanks