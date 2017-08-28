13 tricks to make narrow kitchens work more effectively

Narrow kitchens are a very common problems encountered in modern urban apartments and we are all starting to feel the pinch of not enough space! Kitchen planners know that these functional, necessary areas are getting all the time, but have some secret weapons up their sleeves, in order to get as much style and usability of out them as possible. We've been paying attention to how these talented professionals work their magic and today, have 13 brilliant ideas show you! If you have a narrow kitchen that needs to be better designed or decorated, do nothing until you've read these tips, as they really are worth their weight in gold!