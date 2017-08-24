Modern simplicity offers comfy joyful living

Modern materials & structures offer ample possibility to design a house that adapts optimally to the needs of its inhabitants. This starts with the apt division of the home spaces, goes over the requisite structural design of stairs & balconies, and up to smart & thoughtful lighting. Today’s homify feature is one such Purkersdorf based single-family home with a living space spanning 1550 square feet, that optimally utilizes the terrain and tastefully combines modern materials with warm colors & elegant wood tones. This allows for luxurious yet exceptionally functional living in this jazzy abode created by the Vienna based architects from AL ARCHITEKT.

Join us as we take a good look at this dwelling and pick your favorites for ideas to copy!