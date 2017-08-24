Modern simplicity offers comfy joyful living

Modern materials & structures offer ample possibility to design a house that adapts optimally to the needs of its inhabitants. This starts with the apt division of the home spaces, goes over the requisite structural design of stairs & balconies, and up to smart & thoughtful lighting. Today’s homify feature is one such Purkersdorf based single-family home with a living space spanning 1550 square feet, that optimally utilizes the terrain and tastefully combines modern materials with warm colors & elegant wood tones. This allows for luxurious yet exceptionally functional living in this jazzy abode created by the Vienna based architects from AL ARCHITEKT.
Join us as we take a good look at this dwelling and pick your favorites for ideas to copy!
It was indeed a real challenge for the architect team to construct on an elongated site with a light slope. On the one hand, the living space needed to be large enough with the plot being used to the maximum possible; on the other, the garden behind the house was to be available for the inhabitants to enjoy.
The rear view of the facade makes you marvel at the amount of natural light that can pour into the rooms of this 2-level house. Expansive window areas are embellished by interesting concrete structures. These structures border a balcony on the upper floor to allow for a clear view of the appealing landscape through the glass railing. On the ground floor, the concrete structure is marked by the terrace which transitions into the garden almost seamlessly, thus making it a natural extension of the living space.
The living room looks as if fine gold dust were generously sprinkled onto it, with plentiful natural light flooding in here. The concrete roof of the terrace outside protects against overheating by excess solar radiation in summer. The large windows bear wooden frames, which gives the entire room a natural touch. The light, natural colors bedecking the furnishings contrast strikingly with the dark modern floor, and also harmonize perfectly with the wood adorning the window frames. Look at that cushy L- shaped couch! The lemon- hued wall behind the kitchen doesn't disappoint either.
A view from the other side reveals that there is more to this plush living room. The large flat-screen TV on the wall is accompanied by a custom-fitted bookcase which overlooks the stairway & extends vertically to the upper floor. A cushioned bench by the window invites you to soak in the palliative views of the garden even at cooler temperatures, and to unwind in cozy style. The sassy stone- textured wall panel, adjacent to the TV area, is yet another impressive designer element.
The American-style kitchen, in line with the rest of the house, is characterized by clear shapes & simple surfaces. A long kitchen island is home to the sink and the induction-cooking panel. The breakfast counter with stools offers a convenient space for a quick meal. The light wooden-top dining table and white chairs comprise the simplistic dining set. Imagine relishing delicacies furthered in taste as you enjoy soothing views of the beautiful garden! The ample daylight is well supplemented by a variety of stylish lighting fixtures.