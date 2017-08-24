This stunning wine valley home has nature for neighbor

Today’s homify story offers you home inspiration from the Uco Valley- the Argentine wine country surrounding the city of Mendoza & running along the Tunuyan River. Dishing out spectacular views of the Andes Mountains, Uco valley is where this modern home- Casa Evans- sits. Rendered by the Mendoza based architects from A4ESTUDIO, this trendy prefabricated home spanning a good 2900 square feet has been built to budget and is a geometrically inspired affair featuring an interesting mix of materials like stone, concrete, steel & wood. Armed with numerous glass windows, this home lets you admire the panoramic surroundings with ease and brings in ample sunlight. The interiors boast of contemporary furnishings, and a warm, functional & open character. Neutral, simple yet elegant colors ring in homey charm to the indoors.
Grounded in its surroundings, this dwelling doesn't seek to compete with the almost magical mountains at the rear. A stroke of sheer genius is that the property bears a chromatic similarity to the woodland at the base of the mountains; it makes a smart use of flat roof design, leaving that crisp white vista entirely unadulterated.
Come with us as we take a closer look at this prefabricated marvel of architectural design, which proves that shack-y need not always mean shabby. Let’s go!
Colors like black, grey & white help the kitchen and dining areas to elegantly stand out from the stylish woody tones. Sleek & trendy furniture, customized smart storage solutions and powerful artificial lights make this space hearty, inviting & convenient. Large glass windows on the left allow natural light to pour in generously.
This view allows you to fully appreciate the gracefully gray breakfast bar with the high mesh-backed chairs.
The kitchen looks over the dining & living areas without any barrier and makes it easy for the cook to socialize with guests/ family members lazing in the lounge or enjoying delectable goodies at the dining table. Expansive glass windows on the side as well as at the end of the lounging area offer captivating views of the landscape and keep the home flooded with light. What an ambiance!
Different shades of natural wood make the large living/ lounging area welcoming and warm. Comfy leather & wooden furniture adds to the snug coziness with chic flair. From this view, you can also make out that the dwelling follows an open plan layout to make the merging of different spaces easy. The interior walls have been so built to facilitate the effortless flow of light & energy from one place to another. A truly thoughtful stance of tasteful comfort indeed!
A wine valley home is hardly complete sans a roomy and well-organized cellar. The floor to ceiling metal racks hold numerous wine bottles efficiently at the perfect temperature & humidity. The trendy chandelier, hanging from the middle of the ceiling, lights up the space when you come looking for a particular label. Cheers!
Gracefully lined with cool gray stones, the entrance foyer is minimalist in design and quite elegant to look at. Louvre windows flanking the large main entrance door bring in sunlight to keep the entryway cheery & bright, while the single large painting offers visual delight. The sleek metal staircase takes you upstairs from here.
The gray half-wall delineates the bedroom from the common areas without taking away from the openness of the interiors. Smart, eh? Abundance of wooden cladding & furniture lavish cozy warmth in the bedroom, while the purple throw adds a pop of color. The inbuilt shelving unit oozes functional finesse and looks bold in its black avatar.
The beautiful earthy bathroom boasts of a sleek shower enclosure with sliding glass doors on either side for an airy & open feel. Brown mosaic tiles ring in warmth and richness into the space, while the large rock is an original organic touch. The large skylight fitted with bars pours in plentiful sunlight & fresh air for a rejuvenating bathing experience.
This neat wooden deck with stylish recliners makes the backyard a serene space to soak in the natural goodness and breathe in fragrant air, as you relax with a hot cuppa. The long pool is bound with natural stones and reflects the stunning hues adorning the sky throughout the day.
Summing it up, this perfectly-built modern home is situated in the thick of nature- surrounded by nothing but green grass and tall, unmoving mountains. The expansive windows allow you to conveniently absorb it all. This comfy home seems one with nature, blending in with its beauty and roaring with elegant tranquility. What a house-tour!