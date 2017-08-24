This stunning wine valley home has nature for neighbor

Today’s homify story offers you home inspiration from the Uco Valley- the Argentine wine country surrounding the city of Mendoza & running along the Tunuyan River. Dishing out spectacular views of the Andes Mountains, Uco valley is where this modern home- Casa Evans- sits. Rendered by the Mendoza based architects from A4ESTUDIO, this trendy prefabricated home spanning a good 2900 square feet has been built to budget and is a geometrically inspired affair featuring an interesting mix of materials like stone, concrete, steel & wood. Armed with numerous glass windows, this home lets you admire the panoramic surroundings with ease and brings in ample sunlight. The interiors boast of contemporary furnishings, and a warm, functional & open character. Neutral, simple yet elegant colors ring in homey charm to the indoors.

Grounded in its surroundings, this dwelling doesn't seek to compete with the almost magical mountains at the rear. A stroke of sheer genius is that the property bears a chromatic similarity to the woodland at the base of the mountains; it makes a smart use of flat roof design, leaving that crisp white vista entirely unadulterated.

Come with us as we take a closer look at this prefabricated marvel of architectural design, which proves that shack-y need not always mean shabby. Let’s go!