754 square feet of designer homey feel beckons you!

This 754 square feet apartment in Barcelona is the perfect example of how a simple home staging intervention can at times give a home an elegant facelift. When not intended to make major changes that may affect the structure of the house and only meant to make some minor modifications in palette & furniture, the technique of home staging can go a long way in giving a dapper redesign. It is used mainly in cases where the home is intended to be rented or sold.

Barcelona based home stagers from MARKHAM STAGERS have worked on this home featuring on today’s homify tour. Making changes in furniture, light fixtures, textiles & accessories, the expert professionals have designed a cozy & modern layout to offer a relaxed cosmopolitan lifestyle.

Let us take a closer look at this wonderful piece of workmanship & get inspired!