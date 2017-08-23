754 square feet of designer homey feel beckons you!

This 754 square feet apartment in Barcelona is the perfect example of how a simple home staging intervention can at times give a home an elegant facelift. When not intended to make major changes that may affect the structure of the house and only meant to make some minor modifications in palette & furniture, the technique of home staging can go a long way in giving a dapper redesign. It is used mainly in cases where the home is intended to be rented or sold.
Barcelona based home stagers from MARKHAM STAGERS have worked on this home featuring on today’s homify tour. Making changes in furniture, light fixtures, textiles & accessories, the expert professionals have designed a cozy & modern layout to offer a relaxed cosmopolitan lifestyle.
Let us take a closer look at this wonderful piece of workmanship & get inspired!
Besides the glass-top dining table and black & mustard colored chairs, this image also conveys the numerous references to ethnic designs inspired from African cultures. In the lounge space, for example, the cushions with zebra print, the mirror and the large picture comprising wall decor are visibly suggestive of the same. These jazzy ethnic-inspired elements have been pleasingly combined with the modern items like the comfy sofa or the mesh lamp, to create a personal space full of endearing originality & exquisiteness.
The airy & bright living room is truly a singular space. Invaded appealingly by creativity, this living room is bound to pamper you with ideas to take home- the mesh lamp, the round coffee tables, the colors of the chairs and so on. Despite the wide variety of elements, the shades chosen to adorn them are few, namely white, black, wood and mustard. The chromatic restraint coupled with the visually sound elements have lent a very delightful style to the room.
Not only color but the furniture also has a major role to play in jazzing up this lounge area. Thoughtful selection of the pieces of furniture & teaming them up tastefully with furnishings has greatly furthered the aesthetics, for example, the coffee tables and the rug go extremely well together with the metal base complementing the geometric motif of the rug. The linear design continues with the mesh lamp composed of two cones glued together, one in another. Fetchingly creative, no?
The modular kitchen has gray, white and black singing in melodious notes of graceful sheen. An absolutely functional space sans renouncing style, this lovely kitchen boasts of an easy to clean gray tiled backsplash, sober & sturdy flooring, ample cabinetry with handle-free fronts, gleaming black worktop and chic convenient lighting. Practical poise galore!
Simplistic, well lit and spacious, the snug master bedroom is bedecked with carefully selected elements. Sparingly furnished, with a built-in cupboard & plenty of natural light pouring in, this appealing bedroom space looks roomier and neat.
Decorated in a special way, this bedroom has an Arabic design imparting it a very particular flair & personality. This style can be perceived in the
headboard that is actually a valance carved in wood, as well as on the shiny bedside tables- a suggestion of creativity indeed!
In this guest bedroom, the decoration is quite similar to that in the master bedroom though more modest. It has two single beds with two identical valances. But unlike the master bedroom, here the warm tones have been replaced by the comely neutral ones: gray, black & white. Welcoming, eh?
Lastly, coming to the bathroom, you are greeted by a spacious, warm and welcoming space. The double sink, large mirror, floating woody cabinets underneath the washbasin counter, hanging toilet and a roomy shower cabin offer contemporary convenience. The clean look of the resin flooring, white walls and creme tiled mosaic of the shower cabin add to the lighting to give a bright bathroom.