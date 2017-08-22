Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Cook up a storm in this chic conventional kitchen!

SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY
Ardmore Library Kitchen Tour Featured Kitchen, Main Line Kitchen Design Main Line Kitchen Design Kitchen
Loading admin actions …

Today’s homify tour features a wonderful kitchen in Narberth, designed by Bala Cynwyd based kitchen planners from MAIN LINE KITCHEN DESIGN. Armed with a functionally poised design for absolute working convenience, this spacious kitchen also houses a comfy dining space ideal for a snug family meal. Ample cabinetry, neutral palette, pleasant lighting, wooden parquet floor, glossy benchtop and oodles of sober visual appeal adorn this hearty kitchen. With a classic core, the design offers a contemporary promise of modular details & comprises visually sound elements that exude elegance in an uncomplicated manner. Sounds amazing? Let’s take a look!

1. A peek into warm wholesomeness.

White Shaker Kitchen with Island Main Line Kitchen Design Kitchen sliding door
Main Line Kitchen Design

White Shaker Kitchen with Island

Main Line Kitchen Design
Main Line Kitchen Design
Main Line Kitchen Design

2. Aptly lit for sober generosity of allure.

White Shaker Kitchen with Island Main Line Kitchen Design Kitchen White beautiful kitchen,kitchen design,hickory floors
Main Line Kitchen Design

White Shaker Kitchen with Island

Main Line Kitchen Design
Main Line Kitchen Design
Main Line Kitchen Design

3. Cozy guarantee of family-size sumptuousness.

White Shaker Kitchen with Island Main Line Kitchen Design Kitchen breakfast area
Main Line Kitchen Design

White Shaker Kitchen with Island

Main Line Kitchen Design
Main Line Kitchen Design
Main Line Kitchen Design

4. Loaded with the flair of convenient modishness.

White Shaker Kitchen with Island Main Line Kitchen Design Kitchen Granite White cooktop and sink
Main Line Kitchen Design

White Shaker Kitchen with Island

Main Line Kitchen Design
Main Line Kitchen Design
Main Line Kitchen Design

5. Isle of versatility beckons!

White Shaker Kitchen with Island Main Line Kitchen Design Kitchen
Main Line Kitchen Design

White Shaker Kitchen with Island

Main Line Kitchen Design
Main Line Kitchen Design
Main Line Kitchen Design

6. Stoney gray gets a splash of dapper sheen.

White Shaker Kitchen with Island Main Line Kitchen Design Kitchen kitchen cabinets,kitchen design,island,pendant lights
Main Line Kitchen Design

White Shaker Kitchen with Island

Main Line Kitchen Design
Main Line Kitchen Design
Main Line Kitchen Design

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Charismatic simplicity meets fetching utility.

White Shaker Kitchen with Island Main Line Kitchen Design Kitchen kitchen design,cabinets,countertop,wicker baskets,chimney hood
Main Line Kitchen Design

White Shaker Kitchen with Island

Main Line Kitchen Design
Main Line Kitchen Design
Main Line Kitchen Design

8. Cornered by eclectic efficiency.

White Shaker Kitchen with Island Main Line Kitchen Design Kitchen appliance area
Main Line Kitchen Design

White Shaker Kitchen with Island

Main Line Kitchen Design
Main Line Kitchen Design
Main Line Kitchen Design
Bathroom ideas: Phenomenal bath styles you simply have to see!
What did you like the best about this kitchen?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks