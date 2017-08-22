Cook up a storm in this chic conventional kitchen!

Today’s homify tour features a wonderful kitchen in Narberth, designed by Bala Cynwyd based kitchen planners from MAIN LINE KITCHEN DESIGN. Armed with a functionally poised design for absolute working convenience, this spacious kitchen also houses a comfy dining space ideal for a snug family meal. Ample cabinetry, neutral palette, pleasant lighting, wooden parquet floor, glossy benchtop and oodles of sober visual appeal adorn this hearty kitchen. With a classic core, the design offers a contemporary promise of modular details & comprises visually sound elements that exude elegance in an uncomplicated manner. Sounds amazing? Let’s take a look!