The best tricks for rooms without windows

Having to tackle a room without windows is nothing new and while it is, often as not, the bathroom that needs to be addressed, essentially, any room can be defunct in the natural light department! Don't go thinking that no windows is a major issue though, as with the right furniture and decor, you can more than compensate for it, as any interior designer will tell you.

It's not just a case of using bright colors to trick the eye, as dark contrasts can work exceptionally well too and, in addition, various lighting techniques have proved to be vital in capturing the daylight look and feel when there isn't actually access to any. Rooms without windows really can be as creative and individual as any other room, so come and get some brilliant inspiration and find out out how!