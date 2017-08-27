The best tricks for rooms without windows

Having to tackle a room without windows is nothing new and while it is, often as not, the bathroom that needs to be addressed, essentially, any room can be defunct in the natural light department! Don't go thinking that no windows is a major issue though, as with the right furniture and decor, you can more than compensate for it, as any interior designer will tell you.
It's not just a case of using bright colors to trick the eye, as dark contrasts can work exceptionally well too and, in addition, various lighting techniques have proved to be vital in capturing the daylight look and feel when there isn't actually access to any. Rooms without windows really can be as creative and individual as any other room, so come and get some brilliant inspiration and find out out how!
The color of walls contributes significantly to the lighting effect of a room, especially in bathrooms without windows, where light colors are often used in abundance. It is worth noting, however, that bathrooms make it much easier to compensate for missing windows, since in most of them, very large mirrors are installed, which will reflect artificial light around.
The ceiling design also plays an important role in the bathroom, so always look to paint it a bright color, in order to make it seem higher than it is. The best way to do this is to match it to the wall hue and, if you ave the budget, some inset lighting would work really well too.
In windowless rooms, a pleasing floor design will really help to detract from the lack of sunlight pouring in, but so will attractive and functional furniture pieces. In terms of windowless dressing rooms or even bedrooms without windows, you want to focus on more luxurious installations, such as deep pile carpet, bespoke carpentry and really intuitive artificial lighting, as that way, you'll never notice there isn't a window!
Let's not forget that not every room really NEEDS natural light! That's the first pointer that will help you to get to grips with a darker space and secondly, try not to make the area even more gloomy by decorating with a dark color. Yes, you will be able to turn on the lights, but when they're off… glumsville!
Speaking of lighting, can we recommend LED daylight imitation bulbs for your windowless rooms? You'll get a bright, refreshing and crisp style of illumination, without garnering yourself huge electricity bills. Now that's a double win!
Plants always have a positive effect on the climate of a room, so if you're wondering 'how do I ventilate a room without windows', this is your answer! Choose varieties of plants such as ferns and palms, as they naturally aerate and refresh a room and won't wither if they don't have a direct source of sunlight. One thing though; be sure to cycle your plants, so they do all get SOME sunlight!
Accessories can flood a room with brightness, while adding genuine style and charm, so don't think that you need to keep everything really simple in a room without windows! Anything glittery or reflective will work especially well, so maybe it's time for a wall of vintage mirrors, or some chrome furniture? It'll be like having the power of the sun in your room, without any glazing!
When you feel as though you have no option left but to simply distract from the fact that you have no windows in a certain room, art is definitely the way to go! Large, colorful and unusual pieces, regardless of the artist, will always capture the attention of visitors and not let it go! We bet that most of your guests wouldn't even be able to tell you if there was a window or not!
For more great ventilation advice, take a look at this article: 7 ways to ventilate spaces without windows.