19 modern house entrances that Americans will love!

If you don't understand the importance of beautiful home entrances, you're about to! We want to show you that every house can be individual, as long as you put the right touches in place and in terms of an eye-catching facade that won't be easy to forget, we've found some terrific examples that will fill you with great ideas and none of them are reliant on a striking front garden either!

Ask any architect and they'll tell you that whether you are trying to capture a cozy country house aesthetic or something a touch more exotic, the foyer of your home has a major role to play, but if you don't believe us yet, check out 19 of our favorite home entrances, right now, and see for yourself!