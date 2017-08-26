Your browser is out-of-date.

19 modern house entrances that Americans will love!

Einfamilienhaus, Thoma Holz GmbH Thoma Holz GmbH Country style house
If you don't understand the importance of beautiful home entrances, you're about to! We want to show you that every house can be individual, as long as you put the right touches in place and in terms of an eye-catching facade that won't be easy to forget, we've found some terrific examples that will fill you with great ideas and none of them are reliant on a striking front garden either!

Ask any architect and they'll tell you that whether you are trying to capture a cozy country house aesthetic or something a touch more exotic, the foyer of your home has a major role to play, but if you don't believe us yet, check out 19 of our favorite home entrances, right now, and see for yourself!

1. The stainless steel accents in the modern house entrance here really grab everyones attention!

2. Contrasting colors here make this foyer of the house utterly charming.

ELK Effizienzhaus 220 , ELK Fertighaus GmbH ELK Fertighaus GmbH Modern Windows and Doors
3. Small structural garden installations really make this entrance sing, as does the gray door.

Domizil in Oberbayern, Herzog-Architektur Herzog-Architektur Rock Garden
4. A side entrance? So modern and unusual! beautiful house entrances really do vary in style!

homify Front doors
5. A decorative wooden front door really is the perfect finishing touch here!

Einfamilienhaus, Thoma Holz GmbH Thoma Holz GmbH Country style house
6. A large porch really adds a sense of drama and grandeur to modern house entrances.

homify Front doors
7. White and black always makes a big impression. The black stands out so much!

ELK Kundenhaus , ELK Fertighaus GmbH ELK Fertighaus GmbH Modern Windows and Doors
8. Matching the door color to the roof really creates a sense of harmony and elegance.

homify Front doors
9. Silver, gray and white have made for a suitably modern home entrance here.

Schüco Aluminium Haustüren, Lichtwunder GmbH Lichtwunder GmbH Modern Windows and Doors
10. A white door looks terrifically sweet and right as part of a pastel facade.

homify Modern Windows and Doors White
11. Modern doors with glazing panels give a sneak peek into the inside and the foyer of the house.

neues Einfamilienhaus für Ehepaar nach Auszug der Kinder: Stichwort komfortabel und grosszügig, WUNSCHhaus - die innovative Wohnbau GmbH WUNSCHhaus - die innovative Wohnbau GmbH Classic windows & doors
12. French navy makes a real statement, in terms of rich and luxurious color.

Sanierung Siedlungshaus, Architekturbüro Heike Krampitz Architekturbüro Heike Krampitz
13. Taking inspiration from commercial doors is genius! The frosted glass is divine as part of this beautiful house entrance.

BIFFAR HAUSTÜREN, Biffar GmbH & Co. KG Biffar GmbH & Co. KG Modern Windows and Doors
14. Half-glazed doors are perfect for secluded, detached homes!

BIFFAR HAUSTÜREN, Biffar GmbH & Co. KG Biffar GmbH & Co. KG Modern Windows and Doors
15. Where is the actual front door here? What an enigma of a home entrance!

HUF Haus MODUM 7:10, HUF HAUS GmbH u. Co. KG HUF HAUS GmbH u. Co. KG Modern Houses
16. Heavy and authoritative, this door really means business! Love the etched numbers too!

Türen, Strotmann Innenausbau GmbH Strotmann Innenausbau GmbH Windows & doors Doors
17. Just look at the perfect harmony between the door and garage! So chic and minimal!

homify Modern Garage and Shed White
18. An inconspicuous home entrance is always a head-turner! Just look at those oversized numbers!

Exklusiv Haus - Leben auf höchstem Niveau, LK&Projekt GmbH LK&Projekt GmbH Modern Houses
19. A heavy black entrance has such a distinctive presence! What a climax at the end of a lovely walkway!

BIFFAR HAUSTÜREN, Biffar GmbH & Co. KG Biffar GmbH & Co. KG Modern Windows and Doors
For more facade ideas, take a look at this article: 10 exterior coatings for pimping up your facade!

Which of these entrances really spoke to you?

