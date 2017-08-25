Your browser is out-of-date.

10 brilliant loft conversion ideas

press profile homify
Dachausbau im runden Eckhaus
An attic conversion is a wonderful way to open up extra pockets of space in your home that have previously only been going to waste, and now that they are fairly commonplace, the costs have dropped significantly since the first innovator undertook one! Because of this, architects are finding themselves inundated with requests to design fantastic new loft rooms.

Don't go thinking that an extra bedroom is the only option for your newly converted loft! We've searched long and hard and found a wealth of brilliant uses for loft rooms, so come and take a look at our Top 10 attic conversion ideas, to see if there's something you need a little more than another guest room!

1. An attic kitchen.

Dachausbau, BESPOKE GmbH // Interior Design & Production
BESPOKE GmbH // Interior Design &amp; Production

BESPOKE GmbH // Interior Design & Production
BESPOKE GmbH // Interior Design &amp; Production
BESPOKE GmbH // Interior Design & Production

Now that's an unusual attic conversion idea, but why not pop your kitchen up in the rafters? it'll free up plenty of living room space below and make more of a ceremony of mealtimes too. 

2. A bedroom under the stars.

LEBENSRAUM ERWEITERT, ONE!CONTACT - Planungsbüro GmbH
ONE!CONTACT—Planungsbüro GmbH

ONE!CONTACT - Planungsbüro GmbH
ONE!CONTACT—Planungsbüro GmbH
ONE!CONTACT - Planungsbüro GmbH

We can't not talk about bedrooms when it comes to converting an attic, as that IS the most popular choice for the newly usable space! Large skylights always play a major role in the design and the bed position is critical, so you can stand up fully.

3. An all-in-one apartment.

Vacation Rental W7 - über den Dächern, Ute Günther wachgeküsst
Ute Günther wachgeküsst

Ute Günther wachgeküsst
Ute Günther wachgeküsst
Ute Günther wachgeküsst

Now this really is an amazing attic conversion idea! Turning the space into a self-contained apartment is great for when you want to welcome a tenant or even give a teen a little more autonomy.

4. Storage-filled havens.

Dachausbau Kleine Villa, Bad Homburg, bjoernschmidt architektur
bjoernschmidt architektur

bjoernschmidt architektur
bjoernschmidt architektur
bjoernschmidt architektur

As soon as your attic is ready to use, you know that adding some storage will be a good plan. Who amongst us really does have enough hiding spots anyway?  A few built-in drawers or cabinets would be perfect!

5. Open-plan modernity.

Dachgeschoss-Ausbau, PARTNER Aktiengesellschaft
PARTNER Aktiengesellschaft

PARTNER Aktiengesellschaft
PARTNER Aktiengesellschaft
PARTNER Aktiengesellschaft

If you don't want to open up your attic into a new and self contained room, how about simply doing away wit the floor and having a far more open-plan lower level? It's kind of an attic conversion meets room expansion idea!

6. A delicious dining spot.

Dachwohnung Köln, Bachmann Badie Architekten
Bachmann Badie Architekten

Bachmann Badie Architekten
Bachmann Badie Architekten
Bachmann Badie Architekten

Attic conversion ideas don't get much more unusual than completing a project in order to set up a new and exciting top-floor dining room! Can't you just imagine the glamor of having a dinner party, up in your attic?

7. A bedroom and en suite space.

Umbau/Sanierung denkmalgeschütztes Wohnhaus, Kronberg i.Ts., Architekturbüro Hans-Jürgen Lison
Architekturbüro Hans-Jürgen Lison

Architekturbüro Hans-Jürgen Lison
Architekturbüro Hans-Jürgen Lison
Architekturbüro Hans-Jürgen Lison

Why not convert your attic so that you can put a delightful double bedroom in place, along with a secluded en suite? What a way to create a charming little private haven, away from the hustle and bustle of a busy family home.

8. Bath time with a view.

homify Modern Bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

Speaking of bathrooms, how about this for motivation to carry out an attic conversion? By placing your bath underneath a large skylight, you can guarantee yourself a slew of terrifically relaxing starlit baths. Now that has got to be enough to convince you!

9. A humble home library.

Dachausbau im runden Eckhaus, zymara und loitzenbauer architekten bda
zymara und loitzenbauer architekten bda

zymara und loitzenbauer architekten bda
zymara und loitzenbauer architekten bda
zymara und loitzenbauer architekten bda

Who amongst us wouldn't love the luxury of a home library? Well, if you convert an attic, you can absolutely have one! Some simple gable-end wall shelves will give you the look you want, for very little effort!

10. A sunlit study!

CPR | attico su due livelli a Milano, PLUS ULTRA studio
PLUS ULTRA studio

PLUS ULTRA studio
PLUS ULTRA studio
PLUS ULTRA studio

Finally, if you work from home or would like the opportunity to, we know you'll love this attic conversion idea! A sun-drenched home study is an absolutely wonderful installation for the top floor of your home and, we like to think, it would make you far more productive too!

For more attic inspiration take a look at this article: 5 amazing attic bedrooms that you'll love!

Are you tempted to convert your attic now?

