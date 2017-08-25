10 brilliant loft conversion ideas

An attic conversion is a wonderful way to open up extra pockets of space in your home that have previously only been going to waste, and now that they are fairly commonplace, the costs have dropped significantly since the first innovator undertook one! Because of this, architects are finding themselves inundated with requests to design fantastic new loft rooms.

Don't go thinking that an extra bedroom is the only option for your newly converted loft! We've searched long and hard and found a wealth of brilliant uses for loft rooms, so come and take a look at our Top 10 attic conversion ideas, to see if there's something you need a little more than another guest room!