10 brilliant loft conversion ideas

An attic conversion is a wonderful way to open up extra pockets of space in your home that have previously only been going to waste, and now that they are fairly commonplace, the costs have dropped significantly since the first innovator undertook one! Because of this, architects are finding themselves inundated with requests to design fantastic new loft rooms.
Don't go thinking that an extra bedroom is the only option for your newly converted loft! We've searched long and hard and found a wealth of brilliant uses for loft rooms, so come and take a look at our Top 10 attic conversion ideas, to see if there's something you need a little more than another guest room!
Now that's an unusual attic conversion idea, but why not pop your kitchen up in the rafters? it'll free up plenty of living room space below and make more of a ceremony of mealtimes too.
We can't not talk about bedrooms when it comes to converting an attic, as that IS the most popular choice for the newly usable space! Large skylights always play a major role in the design and the bed position is critical, so you can stand up fully.
Now this really is an amazing attic conversion idea! Turning the space into a self-contained apartment is great for when you want to welcome a tenant or even give a teen a little more autonomy.
As soon as your attic is ready to use, you know that adding some storage will be a good plan. Who amongst us really does have enough hiding spots anyway? A few built-in drawers or cabinets would be perfect!
If you don't want to open up your attic into a new and self contained room, how about simply doing away wit the floor and having a far more open-plan lower level? It's kind of an attic conversion meets room expansion idea!
Attic conversion ideas don't get much more unusual than completing a project in order to set up a new and exciting top-floor dining room! Can't you just imagine the glamor of having a dinner party, up in your attic?
Why not convert your attic so that you can put a delightful double bedroom in place, along with a secluded en suite? What a way to create a charming little private haven, away from the hustle and bustle of a busy family home.
Speaking of bathrooms, how about this for motivation to carry out an attic conversion? By placing your bath underneath a large skylight, you can guarantee yourself a slew of terrifically relaxing starlit baths. Now that has got to be enough to convince you!
Who amongst us wouldn't love the luxury of a home library? Well, if you convert an attic, you can absolutely have one! Some simple gable-end wall shelves will give you the look you want, for very little effort!
Finally, if you work from home or would like the opportunity to, we know you'll love this attic conversion idea! A sun-drenched home study is an absolutely wonderful installation for the top floor of your home and, we like to think, it would make you far more productive too!
