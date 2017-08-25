Modernity meets suburbia!

Adding modern architecture to a traditional suburban area might not sound like a recipe for success, but nevertheless, the architect in charge of today's project bucked against tradition and did it anyway, in the form of a rendering at least!
Ignoring the standard pitched roofs in the background, the terrific flat roof building, complete with a wraparound open terrace, will definitely make a significant impact on the landscape, if it's ever built. The way that the interior mirrors the soft and graceful connection to the garden, enjoyed by the terrace, is inspired and there really is an earnest and organic ambience running through the open-plan living and dining room. Come and take a look, as we think you might just be a little more inspired to have abash at designing your own dream home!
There's absolutely nothing in-keeping about this proposed design, but that doesn't stop it from looking wonderful! Set in a charmingly private plot, this two-storey building is deceptively simple, with a top-floor module reserved for bedrooms and bathrooms and the lower area being left totally open and expansive.
Firstly, we have to admire the terrace here, which runs the whole frontage of the house itself. Though it's one space, it's separated into a dining and seating area, which makes the open interior grow even more! The striated wood accents add in a delicate style of camouflage too!
We did warn you that the interior here has a certain sense of warmth and organic beauty and we dare you to say we were wrong! Finished in a classic white and wood scheme, this 'wing' of the home has been focused around the preparation and eating of meals and we love how light plays with the space! The proportions are so generous that an enormous family dining table isn't out of place at all.
It would have been so easy to install a huge,impressive kitchen in this home, but instead, a focus has been maintained on the social spaces! Because of that, this super little kitchen is absolutely perfect. Built into a corner, there is a wealth of storage and all of the functional appliances have been tucked out of sight. Perfect!
Just look at how amazing this entire ground floor actually is! Widening out from the dining and kitchen area, into this expansive lounge that really embodies a retro feel, there is such a terrific ambience and aesthetic going on. Low-level furniture is absolutely the right choice, to make the most of the ceiling height and natural wood flooring has maintained that charming warmth that is so key.
We had to point out a few of our favorite things before we leave! The built-in fireplace, those retro blown glass light fixtures, individual beanbags and, most importantly, the way the natural light makes an impact on the feel of the home. This might only be a rendering, but we feel sure that it lead to a physical build, given how pretty it is.
