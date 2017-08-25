Modernity meets suburbia!

Adding modern architecture to a traditional suburban area might not sound like a recipe for success, but nevertheless, the architect in charge of today's project bucked against tradition and did it anyway, in the form of a rendering at least!

Ignoring the standard pitched roofs in the background, the terrific flat roof building, complete with a wraparound open terrace, will definitely make a significant impact on the landscape, if it's ever built. The way that the interior mirrors the soft and graceful connection to the garden, enjoyed by the terrace, is inspired and there really is an earnest and organic ambience running through the open-plan living and dining room. Come and take a look, as we think you might just be a little more inspired to have abash at designing your own dream home!