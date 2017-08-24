25 great ideas to make more of your shower

Whether you only have room for a mini shower room or have an extra large bathroom to play with, a stylish and beautiful shower is an absolute must! Given that most showers are simply a variation on a standard theme, we can understand if you feel as though there aren't really many extravagant ideas to play with, but there actually are!
We know that bathroom designers the world over will be impressed by the 25 funky bathroom shower ideas we have for you today, so let's take a look, right now, and see which ones appeal to you the most!
As shower ideas go, we love how unusual and organic this one is!
No modern shower would be complete without some fabulous LED color-changing lighting!
A completely transparent screen will create the illusion of far more space.
If your budget can stretch, you will never regret encasing your shower in striking marble!
Never mind a plastic tray, how about smooth granite that feels like a dream, underfoot?
If you have the space, a modern shower that extends the whole length of a room will feel very luxurious.
A sloping roof is nothing to be concerned about, when installing a shower! In fact, it's the perfect spot as it makes good use of an otherwise annoying area!
We all need more storage and even a mini shower can be more useful, if you add some wall niche shelves, for housing toiletries.
This tip will make the entire bathroom look and feel a whole lot larger.
Modern shower ideas always seem to focus on one gorgeous material being used to good effect. Dark stone is perfectly dramatic!
Shower tile ideas don't get much more impressive than large-scale warm ceramic tiles.
What a great way to join a bedroom and en suite, with a functional twist!
Modern showers don't all have to be square or rectangular you know! A circular design will look astonishing!
Reflective mosaic tiles make for a wonderful disco ball feel! Who doesn't want to wake up in a more funky way before work, after all?
Industrial home design is exploding right now! Concrete showers are not only stylish, they are on-trend and cost-effective as well.
A half-wall is a great way to separate your bathroom, without blocking out all of the light.
Where better to add a splash of color, than your shower?
Shower tile ideas don't have to be overly contrived! Simple mosaics always look a treat!
Any awkward spot, such as a corner, can play home to a fantastic shower! You might like to commission some custom glass, to get the most benefit from the room!
Shower trays are normally placed on top of a bathroom floor, but making yours flush will really up the contemporary aesthetic!
A few pretty strips of tile accents will instantly amplify the beauty of a modern shower.
Why have a shower screen at all, when you can simply make your entire bathroom a wet room, and do away with any blockades? What a modern shower idea!
What a clever way to maintain a whole lot of privacy where it is most wanted in a bathroom! A solid wall is a great idea!
Modern showers can be a little more romantic than you might realize, if you opt for a wonderful dual-use design! At least nobody would need to queue for the bathroom in the morning!
For a really jazzy modern shower, we love the idea of rainbow-colored mosaic tiles. It's such a simple scheme, but has a wonderful impact!
