Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

25 great ideas to make more of your shower

press profile homify press profile homify
ORT DER RUHE, ONE!CONTACT - Planungsbüro GmbH ONE!CONTACT - Planungsbüro GmbH Modern Bathroom
Loading admin actions …

Whether you only have room for a mini shower room or have an extra large bathroom to play with, a stylish and beautiful shower is an absolute must! Given that most showers are simply a variation on a standard theme, we can understand if you feel as though there aren't really many extravagant ideas to play with, but there actually are! 

We know that bathroom designers the world over will be impressed by the 25 funky bathroom shower ideas we have for you today, so let's take a look, right now, and see which ones appeal to you the most!

1. Add a stone wall.

Musterhaus Bad Vilbel, ARKITURA GmbH ARKITURA GmbH Modern Bathroom
ARKITURA GmbH

ARKITURA GmbH
ARKITURA GmbH
ARKITURA GmbH

As shower ideas go, we love how unusual and organic this one is!

2. Try fancy lighting.

homify BathroomSinks
homify

homify
homify
homify

No modern shower would be complete without some fabulous LED color-changing lighting!

3. Contain it entirely in glass.

Trend Bodengleiche Dusche ÜBERALL!, Jung Pumpen GmbH Jung Pumpen GmbH BathroomBathtubs & showers Tiles White
Jung Pumpen GmbH

Jung Pumpen GmbH
Jung Pumpen GmbH
Jung Pumpen GmbH

A completely transparent screen will create the illusion of far more space.

4. Go all out with stone.

homify BathroomBathtubs & showers
homify

homify
homify
homify

If your budget can stretch, you will never regret encasing your shower in striking marble!

5. Invest more in the shower tray.

Produkte aus unserer Manufaktur, baqua - Manufaktur für Bäder baqua - Manufaktur für Bäder BathroomBathtubs & showers
baqua—Manufaktur für Bäder

baqua - Manufaktur für Bäder
baqua—Manufaktur für Bäder
baqua - Manufaktur für Bäder

Never mind a plastic tray, how about smooth granite that feels like a dream, underfoot?

6. Go XXL.

Objekt 254, meier architekten zürich meier architekten zürich BathroomBathtubs & showers
meier architekten zürich

meier architekten zürich
meier architekten zürich
meier architekten zürich

If you have the space, a modern shower that extends the whole length of a room will feel very luxurious.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Place it in an awkward spot.

K2 Duschkabinenlösungen, HSK Duschkabinenbau KG HSK Duschkabinenbau KG BathroomBathtubs & showers
HSK Duschkabinenbau KG

HSK Duschkabinenbau KG
HSK Duschkabinenbau KG
HSK Duschkabinenbau KG

A sloping roof is nothing to be concerned about, when installing a shower! In fact, it's the perfect spot as it makes good use of an otherwise annoying area!

8. Add some wall niches.

bodengleiche Duschen, baqua GmbH Manufaktur für Bäder baqua GmbH Manufaktur für Bäder BathroomBathtubs & showers
baqua GmbH Manufaktur für Bäder

baqua GmbH Manufaktur für Bäder
baqua GmbH Manufaktur für Bäder
baqua GmbH Manufaktur für Bäder

We all need more storage and even a mini shower can be more useful, if you add some wall niche shelves, for housing toiletries.

9. Embellish it with a mirror.

bodengleiche Duschen, baqua GmbH Manufaktur für Bäder baqua GmbH Manufaktur für Bäder BathroomBathtubs & showers
baqua GmbH Manufaktur für Bäder

baqua GmbH Manufaktur für Bäder
baqua GmbH Manufaktur für Bäder
baqua GmbH Manufaktur für Bäder

This tip will make the entire bathroom look and feel a whole lot larger.

10. Use one material throughout.

ORT DER RUHE, ONE!CONTACT - Planungsbüro GmbH ONE!CONTACT - Planungsbüro GmbH Modern Bathroom
ONE!CONTACT—Planungsbüro GmbH

ONE!CONTACT - Planungsbüro GmbH
ONE!CONTACT—Planungsbüro GmbH
ONE!CONTACT - Planungsbüro GmbH

Modern shower ideas always seem to focus on one gorgeous material being used to good effect. Dark stone is perfectly dramatic!

11. Use imposing ceramics.

Wellnessoase in Einfamilienhaus bietet viel Platz zum Entspannen, Pientka - Faszination Naturstein Pientka - Faszination Naturstein BathroomBathtubs & showers
Pientka—Faszination Naturstein

Pientka - Faszination Naturstein
Pientka—Faszination Naturstein
Pientka - Faszination Naturstein

Shower tile ideas don't get much more impressive than large-scale warm ceramic tiles.

12. Make it a walk-through installation.

BETTELUX SILHOUETTE, BETTE GmbH & Co. KG BETTE GmbH & Co. KG BathroomBathtubs & showers
BETTE GmbH &amp; Co. KG

BETTE GmbH & Co. KG
BETTE GmbH &amp; Co. KG
BETTE GmbH & Co. KG

What a great way to join a bedroom and en suite, with a functional twist!

13. How about experimenting with a circular design?

BANYO ÇALIŞMALARI, 3D MİMARİ 3D MİMARİ BathroomBathtubs & showers
3D MİMARİ

3D MİMARİ
3D MİMARİ
3D MİMARİ

Modern showers don't all have to be square or rectangular you know! A circular design will look astonishing!

14. Give it a disco feel.

BAD, mori mori BathroomBathtubs & showers
mori

mori
mori
mori

Reflective mosaic tiles make for a wonderful disco ball feel! Who doesn't want to wake up in a more funky way before work, after all?

15. How about using concrete for a bold look?

Skandinavisch Einrichten in einem alten Holzhaus in Tallinn, Baltic Design Shop Baltic Design Shop Scandinavian style bathroom Concrete Grey
Baltic Design Shop

Skandinavisch Einrichten in einem alten Holzhaus in Tallinn

Baltic Design Shop
Baltic Design Shop
Baltic Design Shop

Industrial home design is exploding right now! Concrete showers are not only stylish, they are on-trend and cost-effective as well.

16. Cordon it off more creatively.

Badezimmer, Immobilienphoto.com Immobilienphoto.com Modern Bathroom
Immobilienphoto.com

Immobilienphoto.com
Immobilienphoto.com
Immobilienphoto.com

A half-wall is a great way to separate your bathroom, without blocking out all of the light.

17. What about a colorful feature wall?

Die Kunst steckt im Kleinen, KitzlingerHaus GmbH & Co. KG KitzlingerHaus GmbH & Co. KG Modern Bathroom
KitzlingerHaus GmbH &amp; Co. KG

KitzlingerHaus GmbH & Co. KG
KitzlingerHaus GmbH &amp; Co. KG
KitzlingerHaus GmbH & Co. KG

Where better to add a splash of color, than your shower?

18. Mosaic tiles always work beautifully.

GALATEA OCEAN, GALATEA GmbH GALATEA GmbH BathroomBathtubs & showers
GALATEA GmbH

GALATEA GmbH
GALATEA GmbH
GALATEA GmbH

Shower tile ideas don't have to be overly contrived! Simple mosaics always look a treat!

19. Take advantage of a corner.

homify Modern Bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

Any awkward spot, such as a corner, can play home to a fantastic shower! You might like to commission some custom glass, to get the most benefit from the room!

20. Inset it into the floor.

baqua - innovative Badlösungen - die neue Art zu Duschen / bodenebene Duschen , natursteinwolf GmbH & Co. KG - die natursteinmanufaktur natursteinwolf GmbH & Co. KG - die natursteinmanufaktur Modern Bathroom Glass
natursteinwolf GmbH &amp; Co. KG—die natursteinmanufaktur

natursteinwolf GmbH & Co. KG - die natursteinmanufaktur
natursteinwolf GmbH &amp; Co. KG—die natursteinmanufaktur
natursteinwolf GmbH & Co. KG - die natursteinmanufaktur

Shower trays are normally placed on top of a bathroom floor, but making yours flush will really up the contemporary aesthetic!

21. Be creative with your tile embellishments.

Badezimmer, Immobilienphoto.com Immobilienphoto.com Modern Bathroom
Immobilienphoto.com

Immobilienphoto.com
Immobilienphoto.com
Immobilienphoto.com

A few pretty strips of tile accents will instantly amplify the beauty of a modern shower.

22. Make it open-plan!

Wohnung K, Bettina Wittenberg Innenarchitektur -stylingroom- Bettina Wittenberg Innenarchitektur -stylingroom- Modern Bathroom
Bettina Wittenberg Innenarchitektur -stylingroom-

Bettina Wittenberg Innenarchitektur -stylingroom-
Bettina Wittenberg Innenarchitektur -stylingroom-
Bettina Wittenberg Innenarchitektur -stylingroom-

Why have a shower screen at all, when you can simply make your entire bathroom a wet room, and do away with any blockades? What a modern shower idea!

23. Use it to cordon off the toilet.

homify Modern Bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

What a clever way to maintain a whole lot of privacy where it is most wanted in a bathroom! A solid wall is a great idea!

24. What about a shower made for two?

homify Modern Bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

Modern showers can be a little more romantic than you might realize, if you opt for a wonderful dual-use design! At least nobody would need to queue for the bathroom in the morning!

25. Embrace the rainbow!

Badezimmer, Immobilienphoto.com Immobilienphoto.com Modern Bathroom
Immobilienphoto.com

Immobilienphoto.com
Immobilienphoto.com
Immobilienphoto.com

For a really jazzy modern shower, we love the idea of rainbow-colored mosaic tiles. It's such a simple scheme, but has a wonderful impact!

For more fantastic bathroom ideas, take a look at this article: Top tips for creating a cozy bathroom.

This stunning wine valley home has nature for neighbor
Which of these ideas do you fancy trying out in your bathroom?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks