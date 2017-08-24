25 great ideas to make more of your shower

Whether you only have room for a mini shower room or have an extra large bathroom to play with, a stylish and beautiful shower is an absolute must! Given that most showers are simply a variation on a standard theme, we can understand if you feel as though there aren't really many extravagant ideas to play with, but there actually are!

We know that bathroom designers the world over will be impressed by the 25 funky bathroom shower ideas we have for you today, so let's take a look, right now, and see which ones appeal to you the most!