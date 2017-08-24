The heavenly house on the hill

As much as we love taking a look at homes that inspire us to do more with our own, a healthy dose of aspiration now and then is a real departure from real life and that's exactly what we have for you today!

The gorgeous home featured in this article is found perched magnificently on a hill, overlooking Johannesburg, but it doesn't just have the benefit of enjoying a view, it has, essentially, become a sight to behold in its own right. The intricate design takes full advantage of the wonderful site and has sought to inject sophisticated style and unapologetic luxury into every nuance of the build, so why not come and take a look, before you start seriously discussing a new build with your architect?