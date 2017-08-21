Art Nouveau style bedecks this dream home

Post-modernism as a style departs from the standard accents of modernity and seeks new, unexplored ways to accomplish absolute homey comfort. Therefore, the simplistic format is slightly complicated using modules, protrusions, multi-format volumes, etc., but still it remains extremely modern & concise. Moreover, this style is the most interesting for design plans. Staircases become more independent elements with own images, podiums are introduced for different rooms on one level, bedrooms turn into lavish master suites, and the number of additional household spaces increases dramatically.

Post-modernism is perfect for designing a modern country house for a family with small kids or older children. It allows you to make the house big while retaining its compact & functional character, and not just increasing the area due to budget availability. Also, such a house can pamper the occupants with a multitude of practical spaces like cloakroom, storeroom, individual pantries in the kitchen, laundry, boiler room, boudoir areas with bedrooms, garage workshop, etc. This dwelling is such an elegant example of the same.