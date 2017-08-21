Art Nouveau style bedecks this dream home

Chelyabinsk based Russian architects have designed a unique modern home in Sochi within the project Art Village. This dwelling is not only loaded with comfort & elegance, but also rich in the best traditional styles of post-modernism. The designer details of this spacious home, basically reflecting the Art Nouveau style, convey that luxurious architectural design is not all about complexity and loudness; a tasteful poise and concise exclusivity defines luxury, effective facets of which will be visibly clear to you in today’s homify account. Have a look!
The configuration of this house comprises two volumes that complement each other in the overall dynamics. With a spectacular modern palette created by the contrasting gray clinker bricks & decorative brown wooden panels, this house looks almost futuristic. Complemented with chic glass screens for balcony rails, windows & doors in a minimalist style, this house also employs wood in a beautiful roofing sheet with decorative beams, and a large terrace. Look at that pool with the welcoming deck! Care for some leisurely time on those recliners?
Post-modernism as a style departs from the standard accents of modernity and seeks new, unexplored ways to accomplish absolute homey comfort. Therefore, the simplistic format is slightly complicated using modules, protrusions, multi-format volumes, etc., but still it remains extremely modern & concise. Moreover, this style is the most interesting for design plans. Staircases become more independent elements with own images, podiums are introduced for different rooms on one level, bedrooms turn into lavish master suites, and the number of additional household spaces increases dramatically.
Post-modernism is perfect for designing a modern country house for a family with small kids or older children. It allows you to make the house big while retaining its compact & functional character, and not just increasing the area due to budget availability. Also, such a house can pamper the occupants with a multitude of practical spaces like cloakroom, storeroom, individual pantries in the kitchen, laundry, boiler room, boudoir areas with bedrooms, garage workshop, etc. This dwelling is such an elegant example of the same.
Despite the presence of a variety of functional spaces, this home dolled up in post-modernism style remains almost neutral. However, the contrast of shades & forms allows you to add a dynamic persona both in the facade design as well as the interiors. The best suited styles for interior design in such a dwelling include Art Nouveau, minimalism, Hollywood, modern eclecticism & to some extent, art deco elements. This lovely abode primarily sings in melodious notes of Art Nouveau.
This endearing view simply bowls you over!
For the first level, a very comfortable yet unconventional layout of the house reveals a clear zoning for the public, utility and guest areas- the public spaces are represented by the living room & the kitchen-dining on the right side, the utility spaces can be seen on the bottom left & consist of the entrance area with garage, hallway, boiler room & laundry, and the guest area located on the floorplan at the top is represented by a plush & comfy master suite.
On the second level, three master suites- each with a separate dressing room & bathroom, greet you. The main bedroom has a balcony, and by the staircase you reach the spacious terrace with a modern patio.
Two kids' rooms bear a comfortable & convenient study area by the glazed window-side, and the total area of the terrace exceeds 539 square feet. Impressive, eh?
Luxurious, contemporary, eclectic and simultaneously almost neutral—this snug living room is a stunning visual treat alright. The furnishings, decor, lighting- all extend an alluring stance of ample ritz. Look at that wooden accent wall housing the TV!
This modish kitchen with a large functional island and the cozy dining space with black & gray dining set accommodating 6 people do not disappoint either. The lighting fixture over the dining table is surely worth a dekko! In the background, the opulent stairway courts modern pizzazz by the usage of yacht- stylistics.
Sitting at the ideal place of the home is this luxuriously comfortable bedroom. Magnificent tropical views of the green cloaked mountains greet you as you retire in this snug sanctum. Supreme relaxation in the perfect way indeed!