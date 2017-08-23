This is how you make your home minimalist!

Ask any interior designer and they'll tell you that minimalist design schemes have a definite place in modern homes and continue to delight those that seek to put them in place, thanks to an unfussy and clean finish that radiates positive energy. The question is, however, how do you go embracing a touch of minimal living in a home that is already decorated?
It's not simply a case of throwing away everything you already own, though some of you might have that misconception about minimal decoration in your minds, so come with us now as we tell you how to actually enjoy a simpler style of life and a more pared back aesthetic!
Especially if you are thinking about embracing a minimal apartment look, but your home is currently a different style, you need to be careful! The best thing to do is make a list of the rooms you wish to tackle, in order of how and when you will do them. In this way, you can approach a large undertaking with a prevailing sense of order and organization, which will, in turn, help you to keep a tight control on your budgets.
Minimalist living has a massive impact on the styles of furniture that you install in your home, as they will normally feature clear lines, as well as fresh, bright and friendly colors. You'll notice, as you research minimal decorating, that bright white and softer neutrals always have a major role to play, particularly in terms of large items, such as sofas and sideboards.
Naturally, when you decide to embrace a minimal decorating scheme, you will need to undertake a severe audit of all your belongings, but don't light a bonfire just yet! You should absolutely keep all the things you need, while trying to scale back on the purely decorative additions that make for a busy or fussy aesthetic, but don't throw everything else out! We recommend that you pop these extraneous pieces into storage, in case you decide to opt for a different look n the future.
It doesn't matter what you choose as your floor covering when trying out some minimal living, but it is critical that you keep the entire surface as clear as possible! To that end, toys, rugs, shoes and other bits of clutter are a total no-no! Essentially, you want to be creating large, uninterrupted surfaces, so if it doesn't belong, tidy it away!
Similarly to your floor, your sideboards, tables and flat surfaces all need to be kept remarkably accessory-free, if you are truly determined to embrace minimal decoration in your home. We're not saying that you need to hide literally everything away, but we suggest culling at least half of your unnecessary pieces, especially in the living room!
Minimal decorating is commonly characterized by the absence, or limited use, of pictures, posters and other wall adornments, but if you know that you really can't bear the though of a life without art, don't worry, as you can still install a few well thought out pieces, while enjoying a more minimal aesthetic! Just keep your choices to a small number and always think about the color scheme that you'll be working with.
As we've already said, don't feel as though you need to throw everything you own away, in a bid to garner a more minimal apartment. We really do think that a far more sensible approach is to stash everything away in storage, just on the off-chance that you might return to a fussier or more cozy aesthetic in the future. You wouldn't want to have to re-purchase everything you once owned, would you?
