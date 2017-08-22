An elegant home that's perfectly planned out

What can we say about this fantastic home? It's modern, stylish and luxurious, functional, cozy and above all else, inviting, but more than that, it also enjoys 174 square meters of contemporary living space. With the architects clearly focused on offering comfortable, spacious rooms, filled with lots of light, there is a phenomenally understated and practical undercurrent running through every facet of this design, but don't simply try to picture what we mean by that! Come with us now as we show you the detailed renderings and make your own mind up about how fabulous it would be to live in this home!
This isn't what we would call a normal single-family house, though we are really enjoying the view of it, from the proposed garden! The classically pitched roof has been discreetly supplemented with a portion of flat roof as well and what a contemporary look it brought into being! The rest of the design is also fabulously modern, with muted colors, large windows and numerous refined details, such as elegant projections, which give the house a real personality.
From this view, the generous windows and glazing looks all the more impressive and allow the exterior and interior spaces to be seamlessly interwoven. The numerous terraces and balconies, which extend the living space out into the garden, offer fantastically luxurious socializing opportunities and bring about such a feeling of freedom.
Come around to the front of this family home and you can see that it is a little more reserved and closed-off, to protect the privacy of the residents. The windows are not quite as big here, but nevertheless, the building remains faithful to its modern and unmistakable style, which we happen to love!
The interior is a dream for those who love spacious, airy and light-flooded rooms, with a little touch of pared back elegance. On the ground floor, an open living, eating and cooking space has been created, with each zone blending seamlessly into the next and it can even be observed from the upper floors as well! The huge windows flood the entire interior with natural light, adding a modern, luxurious feel to the room and allowing for easy observation from the gallery floors above! Charming!
The dining area is cozy and homely thanks to ta more enclosed ceiling height, but it is not even remotely gloomy or claustrophobic, as daylight pours in still. The decor is still very modern here, with black, gray and white being complemented by natural wood elements. Those overhead lights are simply stunning as well!
Finally, a look into the kitchen, which, as you can see, is as modern and stylish as the rest of the house. Handle-free high-gloss cabinets, a bright white color scheme and a charming view out into the garden has made this a haven of calm for even the most adventurous cooks! Delightful!
