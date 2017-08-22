How to hide ugly radiators

There are some aspects of your house that are no doubt less attractive than you would like them to be, but without investing some serious financial commitment, you will have to simply grin and bear them. A pertinent example of this problem are old fashioned and unappealing radiators, which find their way into every single room, from your kitchen right through to a master bedroom!

Not usually a beautiful style statement, according to interior designers, radiators, especially dated incarnations, can be a blight on an otherwise beautiful and well put together room, so short of replacing the entire heating system, what can be done to pretty them up a little? Knowing how to hide a radiator is absolutely crucial and we think that covering them is definitely your best option, but you need to be careful not to block out all the heat that they emit! We have a host of fantastic ideas to cover radiators, right here, so take a look now and think about which one you can see yourself trying out!