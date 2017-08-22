How to hide ugly radiators

There are some aspects of your house that are no doubt less attractive than you would like them to be, but without investing some serious financial commitment, you will have to simply grin and bear them. A pertinent example of this problem are old fashioned and unappealing radiators, which find their way into every single room, from your kitchen right through to a master bedroom!
Not usually a beautiful style statement, according to interior designers, radiators, especially dated incarnations, can be a blight on an otherwise beautiful and well put together room, so short of replacing the entire heating system, what can be done to pretty them up a little? Knowing how to hide a radiator is absolutely crucial and we think that covering them is definitely your best option, but you need to be careful not to block out all the heat that they emit! We have a host of fantastic ideas to cover radiators, right here, so take a look now and think about which one you can see yourself trying out!
Could this solution to hiding radiators be any more stylish and fabulous? It's no secret that natural wood is an absolute joy, but we'd never considered it in terms of a method to hide a radiator before! It really keeps things organic and natural and blends well with the resonating warmth too. Even the ugliest radiator of all time would look a dream, concealed in one of these covers!
If you have smaller radiators or don't like the idea of fully encasing them in a large built-in unit, something a little less boxy might be just the ticket for you. We adore this eastern-inspired cover, complete with cut outs and frilled edges and given that the front is still very open, none of the necessary heat would get trapped either.
A lot of ideas to cover radiators seem to negate the all-important fact that enough space needs to be left in order to allow the heat to circulate still. Using a sofa to hide an ugly radiator makes perfect sense, but don't push it up too close. Instead, use the color and pattern to detract attention and if you have a long piece of furniture, so much the better!
Unless you have a sofa in every room of your house, there is a good chance that you will need to think of more ways of disguising a radiator and as it goes, we think that a well placed table or sideboard is hard to beat.
Looking natural wherever they are placed, a functional table or sideboard is the perfect way to hide an ugly radiator, especially in your hallway, bedroom or bathroom. Let's not forget that they also bring a wealth of extra handy storage into play as well!
If totally hiding your radiators from view isn't quite viable, why not draw them into the wider scheme a little, while also detracting from them? We like the idea of installing a floating shelf above radiators, so as to draw the eye up and away from them, while making good use of their size and shape to dictate how the shelf should be designed. Integration can be as good as camouflage!
Our final idea to cover radiators is to do so literally, with a bright lick of paint! If you have an artistic touch, patterned designs won't be beyond you, but even a simple one-color finish can look far more appealing than flaky white paint and rusty surfaces! The only question is, how vibrant do you dare go?
