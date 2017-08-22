Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

How to hide ugly radiators

press profile homify press profile homify
Cool Radiator's? It's Covered!, Cool Radiators? It’s Covered! Cool Radiators? It’s Covered! HouseholdAccessories & decoration Wood
Loading admin actions …

There are some aspects of your house that are no doubt less attractive than you would like them to be, but without investing some serious financial commitment, you will have to simply grin and bear them. A pertinent example of this problem are old fashioned and unappealing radiators, which find their way into every single room, from your kitchen right through to a master bedroom!

Not usually a beautiful style statement, according to interior designers, radiators, especially dated incarnations, can be a blight on an otherwise beautiful and well put together room, so short of replacing the entire heating system, what can be done to pretty them up a little? Knowing how to hide a radiator is absolutely crucial and we think that covering them is definitely your best option, but you need to be careful not to block out all the heat that they emit! We have a host of fantastic ideas to cover radiators, right here, so take a look now and think about which one you can see yourself trying out!

1. Built-in camouflage.

Oak Radiator Cover Cool Radiators? It’s Covered! HouseholdAccessories & decoration Wood
Cool Radiators? It’s Covered!

Oak Radiator Cover

Cool Radiators? It’s Covered!
Cool Radiators? It’s Covered!
Cool Radiators? It’s Covered!

Could this solution to hiding radiators be any more stylish and fabulous? It's no secret that natural wood is an absolute joy, but we'd never considered it in terms of a method to hide a radiator before! It really keeps things organic and natural and blends well with the resonating warmth too. Even the ugliest radiator of all time would look a dream, concealed in one of these covers!

2. Decorative screens.

Dettagli d'Oriente , Ethnic Chic Ethnic Chic HouseholdHomewares
Ethnic Chic

Ethnic Chic
Ethnic Chic
Ethnic Chic

If you have smaller radiators or don't like the idea of fully encasing them in a large built-in unit, something a little less boxy might be just the ticket for you. We adore this eastern-inspired cover, complete with cut outs and frilled edges and given that the front is still very open, none of the necessary heat would get trapped either.

3. Behind a sofa.

Sofa Patchwork , Juicy Colors Juicy Colors Living roomSofas & armchairs Multicolored
Juicy Colors

Juicy Colors
Juicy Colors
Juicy Colors

A lot of ideas to cover radiators seem to negate the all-important fact that enough space needs to be left in order to allow the heat to circulate still. Using a sofa to hide an ugly radiator makes perfect sense, but don't push it up too close. Instead, use the color and pattern to detract attention and if you have a long piece of furniture, so much the better!

4. Behind a sideboard.

Oxford Painted Console Table The Cotswold Company Living roomCupboards & sideboards Wood
The Cotswold Company

Oxford Painted Console Table

The Cotswold Company
The Cotswold Company
The Cotswold Company

Unless you have a sofa in every room of your house, there is a good chance that you will need to think of more ways of disguising a radiator and as it goes, we think that a well placed table  or sideboard is hard to beat.

Looking natural wherever they are placed, a functional table or sideboard is the perfect way to hide an ugly radiator, especially in your hallway, bedroom or bathroom. Let's not forget that they also bring a wealth of extra handy storage into play as well!

5. Under a shelf.

Oak Floating Shelf House of Carvings Corridor, hallway & stairsDrawers & shelves
House of Carvings

Oak Floating Shelf

House of Carvings
House of Carvings
House of Carvings

If totally hiding your radiators from view isn't quite viable, why not draw them into the wider scheme a little, while also detracting from them? We like the idea of installing a floating shelf above radiators, so as to draw the eye up and away from them, while making good use of their size and shape to dictate how the shelf should be designed. Integration can be as good as camouflage!

6. With a lick of paint.

Scirocco H - Radiators for the italian market, Inkout srl Inkout srl HouseholdAccessories & decoration Metal Purple/Violet
Inkout srl

Inkout srl
Inkout srl
Inkout srl

Our final idea to cover radiators is to do so literally, with a bright lick of paint! If you have an artistic touch, patterned designs won't be beyond you, but even a simple one-color finish can look far more appealing than flaky white paint and rusty surfaces! The only question is, how vibrant do you dare go?

For more home upgrade ideas, take a look at this article: Remodel your home with these 5 tips, without calling the construction workers!

Cook up a storm in this chic conventional kitchen!
Did you spot the perfect technique for your home here?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks