This stylish single family home exudes happiness

Modish facade, hip design, nearly 3230 square feet of chic living spaces and a light & airy interior—all this perfectly describes the house that features in today’s homify story. Designed by the Berlin based architects from LK&PROJEKT GmbH, this modern single family home is a cozy pad with oodles of style.
Join us as we take a closer look at the home spaces & pick your favorites for ideas to copy!
This front facade is characterized by white frames and a lot of wood. For privacy, significantly less glass has been employed for this aspect as compared to the side & rear views. The manicured lawn surrounding the home offers a palliative stance. The right portion of the dwelling houses a huge garage for up to four cars, and a large front area. From there, a cemented path leads to the imposing entrance door.
When viewed from the side, the generous glazing is visible particularly on the ground floor. Permanent, slatted wooden installations provide visibility along with sun protection. A special highlight is the small roof projection that has been provided with lights on the underside, which beautifully illuminate the house after dark.
On the backside, the attractive combination of ample glass & white plaster nails the look. The dwelling appears to be composed of several cubicles, and boasts of a flat roof on the left & a hipped roof on the right. A small, covered outdoor dining area has been tastefully created by a recess. From this terrace, you can have a wonderful view of the spacious lush garden.
The well lit kitchen exudes poise with handle-free wooden fronts & a lot of matte black accents, besides a glossy tiled floor and a modular character. The dark black tone is visually balanced by the light floor tiles & reflecting surfaces like the jazzy backsplash. The lighting at the base of overhead cabinetry is simply amazing. The unconventional, round hood dazzles in metallic glaze. Owing to its L-shaped format, the kitchenette is easily separated from the dining & lounging spaces in this open plan design of the living room.
Directly behind the kitchen sits the dining area. The three swish black pendant lamps illuminate the dining table decked up in contrasting white. Six high-backed brown chairs offer stylish seating for the whole family. The restrained decor with Asian hints adds to the elegant subtlety of wholesome sophistication.
The central element in this comfy, warm lounge part of the living room is the huge U- shaped cushy couch. Snow-white upholstery creates a connection with the fireplace wall and offers a strikingly stunning contrast with the rich dark wooden floor. The tones of white, brown, a bit of black and plenty of glass have been employed in the finessed furnishing; Asian suggestions of decor complement the furnishing elements to give the interior a very modern, timeless and light flair.