10 ways to perk up a small windowless bathroom

Those of us who do not get to design and build our own houses (which, let's be honest, is most of us) must make do with what we can afford, which sometimes results in the odd unfortunate room. In older homes, this often translates into a small windowless bathroom that is totally devoid of any natural light, so how can you deal with a space such as this?

Interior designers have a wealth of tricks up their sleeves, for dealing with tricky and inconvenient rooms, which is great news for you, as we are going to tell you about 10 of them, right now! If you are keen to find out how to get light into a windowless bathroom, come with us now and prepare to be inspired!