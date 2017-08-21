It's clear to see that this home design is ingenious!

If you've never seen how incredible German HUF houses are, you're about to! We have long been fans of the prefabricated house trend and have been following the innovative designs coming to the forefront and we think we've hit jackpot with today's property! Seriously, the architects that designed this wonderful home really could be the faces of the prefabricated genre, as they've gotten it SO right!
We know that you'll be shocked by the stunning use of glazing, bold structural shapes and beautifully open interior, so why not come and take a look with us, right now? If nothing else, keep your eyes peeled for the brazen slice of color that makes the kitchen stand out in a crowd!
If you try and convince us that you don't think this beautiful house has some serious presence, we are giving you fair warning that we probably won't believe you! From the exclusively glass frontage through to the unusual balcony design and the uninhibited view of the interior, this is definitely a home that we need to see a lot more of!
We thought we'd take a moment, whilst looking at the facade, to remind you that this is a 100% prefabricated house. It's a fact that is easy to forget, what with the finished result looking so staggering, but it just goes to show how innovative this construction method is! To think that this whole house was constructed off site and simply erected in place? AMAZING!
We told you to keep a keen eye out for the bold color pop in the kitchen and here it is! Surrounded by an almost exclusively white and gray interior design scheme, the pretty violet accents in the kitchen really are a valid focal point and add so much charm and style to this central area. It really is quite striking, how a little splash of color can change up a space so much!
It would have been easy to assume that with such a phenomenal open-plan interior and a dramatic kitchen in place, that nothing could detract from the inside space of this home, but then we see what a big impression the garden makes! All that wonderful glazing has sought to create a beautiful connection to the garden, whoich adds so much warmth and dynamic flair to the rest of the house! Clever stuff!
How charming is this little basement den? Simply furnished and secluded, this is a perfect area for little ones to enjoy some cartoons and while the scheme is a little cool, comfortable chairs and a vibrant rug certainly add a little fun back in! We love the semi-industrial open-tread staircase that keeps all the light flowing!
Well this is a master bedroom and en suite bathroom that defies all expectations! An incredible space, the ambience has been created by the inclusion of a dazzling piece of illuminated wall art and we can see that the bathroom suite is exactly as contemporary and stylish as the rest of the house would lead us to assume! Wow!
