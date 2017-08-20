12 cheap building materials perfect for small home builds

The idea of building a house from scratch can be quite intimidating, especially when one starts factoring in the associated costs, however, where there’s a will there is indeed a way, which is why we want to bring a host of cheap building materials to your attention today.

Ask any architect and they'll tell you that opting for low cost building materials makes perfect sense if you’re on a budget, but if you don't know what will be the most cost-effective for you, we have 12 perfect choices to choose from! Each of these suggestions will help you construct a small home in no time at all and whether you opt for a rustic, modern, country or contemporary look, you will definitely find suitably cheap materials, right here!