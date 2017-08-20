A new build home that alters your perception!

You might take a look at this project and think to yourself that it's another contemporary home and what of it, but if we told you that it is one of a handful of similar builds, all designed to offer an alternative to modern housing estates, we think you'd be a little more intrigued! The architects that designed each of the properties had a clear vision of what they wanted to achieve, that being stylish, modern homes that all look comparable but not identical and we love the aesthetic they have settled on.

Taking a look inside, you'll see that there is so much scope for personalization, especially in the large, central living room, which is a feature in each house. You'll be blown away by the use of glass and natural light as well, as tools for making the interior seem expansive and fresh. Don't just take our word for it though, come and see for yourself!