A new build home that alters your perception!

You might take a look at this project and think to yourself that it's another contemporary home and what of it, but if we told you that it is one of a handful of similar builds, all designed to offer an alternative to modern housing estates, we think you'd be a little more intrigued! The architects that designed each of the properties had a clear vision of what they wanted to achieve, that being stylish, modern homes that all look comparable but not identical and we love the aesthetic they have settled on.

Taking a look inside, you'll see that there is so much scope for personalization, especially in the large, central living room, which is a feature in each house. You'll be blown away by the use of glass and natural light as well, as tools for making the interior seem expansive and fresh. Don't just take our word for it though, come and see for yourself!

Smarter than your average estate!

Everything about this charming facade has us going crazy for the house itself here, as we are shocked that any estate project could produce such undeniably stylish  properties! Long, sleek proportions give way to a few industrial touches, bi-folding doors and an incredible water feature! We need to see this home from the front!

Multifaceted and magnificent.

It's hard to get a handle on what is happening here, due to the modular design and constantly changing protruding features. Our particular favorite elements have to be the seemingly floating walls that offer privacy and a deft method of separating the house from the street.

Enormous scope for decorating.

Don;t get us wrong, we love the understated and minimal design of this open living room, but doesn't it seem like something of a blank canvas to you? Can't you imagine adding some flair, through beautiful art, dramatic furniture and maybe a rug here and there? Given the massive proportions of this central communal area, you'd be spoilt for choice as to the genre os design you could use!

Stunning connections.

It would have been so simple to box in the upper level walkways and stairs, the way most architects seek to, but by leaving the upper floor so open, there is a terrific flow of natural light and the modernist style of the facade can be easily mirrored. The use of glass for the safety rails was inspired and prevents light being blocked out, but we are fawning over those high-level windows!

Simple and sophisticated.

There couldn't possibly have been a better way to decorate one of the bathrooms in this modern home than in a livery of contemporary and crisp chicness! Breathtakingly simple and pared back, there is a hygienic and relaxing feel here, but don't go thinking that all the bathrooms are so minimal…

Something a little different.

Charming! Including a little gray in this bathroom has given the entire home more depth and character and makes us wonder if there are any other surprising injections of color elsewhere. It really shows the importance of a little contrast in any interior design scheme.

For more contemporary home ideas, take a look at this article: A fascinating home that's as bold as it is contemporary!

How would you make a house like this your own?

No, Thanks