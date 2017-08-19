Stunning minimalist home by the lake

Chelyabinsk based Russian architects have created a spectacular minimalist house by the lake, that tastefully combines the poise of a chalet, modern solutions for absolute comfort, chic designer minimalism and a smart layout. Spanning an area of nearly 3660 square feet, this house boasts of three levels and spaces like balconies, garden, gazebo & a pool as well. The house has four living rooms that can be employed as a bedroom if need be.

Today at homify, let us take a closer look at this wonderful piece of architectural design & marvel at the amazing creation. Get, set, go!