Stunning minimalist home by the lake

Chelyabinsk based Russian architects have created a spectacular minimalist house by the lake, that tastefully combines the poise of a chalet, modern solutions for absolute comfort, chic designer minimalism and a smart layout. Spanning an area of nearly 3660 square feet, this house boasts of three levels and spaces like balconies, garden, gazebo & a pool as well. The house has four living rooms that can be employed as a bedroom if need be.
Today at homify, let us take a closer look at this wonderful piece of architectural design & marvel at the amazing creation. Get, set, go!
The level of the site itself is the first floor of the house, while the basement sits below the garden level. The pool-deck, the gazebo with a barbecue area, and the multi-level garden broken by retaining walls & small patches of lawns constitute the ample outdoor allure of this home. The pool and the gazebo are connected to the house conveniently by a wooden terrace.
With a simple architecture but innovative, complex layout, this dwelling is well suited for this relief. Having carefully studied the surrounding territory and considering the presence of neighboring houses, the architect team thoughtfully selected the location of the windows towards this backyard and the lake.
Front facade of the home is decked up by a material mix of wood, stone, concrete and glass. The simplistic aspect is loaded with plentiful elegance in its restrained looks & unembellished form. The smart decision to retain the natural hues of wood, iron, concrete and stone has paid off beautifully, imparting a visual soundness to the exterior facet.
This front face conveys the usage of materials like wooden panels & stone to impart the facade its magnificent minimalism. Glass doors & transparent balcony rails lend a neat look of contemporary style without over the top accents. The gray stone walls adorning the garage impart a raw aesthetic appeal to this exterior facet. The side ramp with the green cushion of trimmed lush grass leads to the backyard spaces with the pool.
Moving towards the rear side of the home, you have supreme comfort waiting for you—relax on the manicured greens with a good read or chat with the loved ones as you squat with a hot cuppa… ..
… or simply laze on the recliners after a refreshing swim, as you prepare to head to the gazebo for a sumptuous barbecue with the family on a Sunday afternoon.
Sitting on the ground floor (not visible here) housing the garage & some other utility rooms are the upper levels that cater to the relaxation & recreation of the family. This floor plan of the first level reveals a kitchen-dining room with a bar counter & a corner terrace, a spacious living room with a fireplace area & a staircase, a complex with a sauna, shower room & a rest area, and in the center is a living room, an entrance hall, a dressing room, a storeroom and a bathroom. Such a layout allows for designing a terrace, which covers the prime zones of relaxation on all sides.
On the second floor you find the master suite with a dressing room & a bathroom, as well as a separate study (on the left). This floor has its own terrace. On the right are two children's rooms (including study area), with built-in storage, a private terrace & bathroom.
These views of the home after dark clearly convey the golden glow of voguishness that takes over as the tasteful lighting is switched on. A visual treat, indeed!