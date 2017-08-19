An ultimate dream home filled with luxury finishes

If you've ever thought that all contemporary homes and architecture look the same, you're about to get a massive shock today, as we've found a project from Germany, which really sets the bar a little higher! The architects that delivered this creative property were obviously on a mission to change the landscape of dramatic modern architecture forever and we think they've managed it. Don't believe us? Then come and see for yourself! Oh, and don't forget to admire all the decadent interior touches too!
Huge glass surfaces, bordered by striking gray window frames, are the main characteristics of the facade here and we love it, as it allows the distinctive structures, most pertinently, the roof and pillars, to really inject a sense of fun and personality into the look of the home. With a modern and sleek facade in place, the architects here have succeeded in creating a house that harmoniously joins the sky and the earth, without ever disappearing due to being a trite example of contemporary buildings.
This bedroom is the perfect example of the luxurious touches that are prevalent throughout the entire property and we adore it! The bathroom rises above the bedroom, on a pedestal of sorts, and despite the open design and separation with glass walls, the privacy in this bathroom perfectly maintained by being positioned behind the head of the bed. Such a critical balance between intimacy and openness really is a dream scenario, especially in a contemporary home.
The living room impresses us no end, with the contrasting drama of black and white furniture and wall finishes. The white walls and the large white sofa look bright, clean and modern, while the black built-in TV housing and dark wooden floor give the living room a high-quality and exclusive aesthetic. Adding in a few geometric design elements, such as the hexagon wall tiles, has brought a lovely bit of retro style into play as well.
The living room is further furnished with a subtle, gray fireplace and some of the most striking glazing that we've ever seen. Wrapped in a panoramic view of the glorious garden, this living room really is the shining glory of the whole home, don't you think?
As you can see, an elegant monochrome composition was also chosen for the dining area. The large black table merges with the high-quality wooden floor with such ease that it is unreal! The chairs, finished in white, stand out not only thanks to their bright color, but also their modern form, which is a wonderful reinforcement of the tone of the entire build. We think you'll agree that this is a particularly well situated eating spot.
