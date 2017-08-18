How to modernize a bungalow

What do you imagine when you picture a bungalow? No doubt you're making the usual assumptions about a 1970s style interior, complete with dated furniture and floral curtains that your grandma thought was the cutting edge of chic once upon a time. If this is what you are picturing, you clearly haven't heard the news; bungalows are no longer the place where good taste goes to die, as bungalow renovations are reaching new levels!

The bungalows of today are stylish and chic, often boasting spacious layouts and beautifully expansive gardens, and architects are noticing that there is a big demand for this type of property now, even from younger buyers! One thing to think about, if you own a bungalow, is that all potential purchasers of your property will naturally expect to see a certain standard of renovation, if you are marketing it as ready to move into. With that in mind, if you're putting your house on the market, make sure it ticks all the right boxes and includes all of these modern necessities by starting out with the question, how can I redesign my bungalow? .