How to modernize a bungalow

What do you imagine when you picture a bungalow? No doubt you're making the usual assumptions about a 1970s style interior, complete with dated furniture and floral curtains that your grandma thought was the cutting edge of chic once upon a time. If this is what you are picturing, you clearly haven't heard the news; bungalows are no longer the place where good taste goes to die, as bungalow renovations are reaching new levels!
The bungalows of today are stylish and chic, often boasting spacious layouts and beautifully expansive gardens, and architects are noticing that there is a big demand for this type of property now, even from younger buyers! One thing to think about, if you own a bungalow, is that all potential purchasers of your property will naturally expect to see a certain standard of renovation, if you are marketing it as ready to move into. With that in mind, if you're putting your house on the market, make sure it ticks all the right boxes and includes all of these modern necessities by starting out with the question,
how can I redesign my bungalow?.
First impressions count, so pay attention to the exterior of your property. This might involve a simple coat of paint to freshen up the front of your bungalow, or it could mean investing in more structural work to tackle any problems that could be an issue in the future, such as damp, mould or cracked render. Splashing out on a new roof might seem like an annoyance at the time, but if it needs doing, acting early will save you a lot of money and inconvenience in a few years time.
While we're talking about the outside of your bungalow, be sure to also make the most of your garden. As mentioned before, bungalows tend to have large gardens in relation to the size of the property, so make it makes sense to really make a lot of them! Contemporary planters of sleek decking are our favourite ideas to include when you are modernizing a bungalow.
The kitchen of your bungalow is always worth investing in, as for many, it's the single most important room in the house. So, if you're going to update just one room, choose this one! Opt for an open-plan layout, if at all possible, and decide on a particular style. Do you want a modern kitchen, or a country style installation? Mixing different design elements can result in a confused mess, so employ the services of a kitchen planner to get the perfect aesthetic. They might even have a few more bungalow modernization ideas to share with you!
Dated, patterned carpets have no place in a modern bungalow as they really are a motif from the dreaded 1970s! Of course, if you prefer carpets to floorboards or tiles, there are plenty of luxurious options to choose from, such as seagrass and jute, both of which look great in a modern home. However, if you're definitely planning to sell your bungalow, remember that hardwood floors are often seen as a highly coveted feature.
It goes without saying that modern central heating is a must for your bungalow, regardless of how old the building actually is. No potential seller wants to take on the task of having new heating put in and if you do the work for them, before selling, and choose to install beautiful, contemporary radiators in place of the chunky old fashioned versions, everyone will be impressed. If your heating system is already top notch, but the radiators aren't exactly stunning, why not invest in some striking covers, as seen here? We love the effect they have! In fact, we want them for our homes!
Rear extensions always provide valuable extra space in a bungalow, which can extend a living room, or open up the kitchen to create an open plan kitchen/diner. Bi-folding doors, which lead out into the garden, are the perfect way to bring extra light into the lower level of the home and totally blur the line between indoor and outdoor areas. This is a really vital design nuance, as it will instantly make the house feel twice the size it really is! Wow!
Take a look at some beautiful bungalows, here: 10 fabulous one-story home designs.