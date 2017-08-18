The beach home that's a breath of fresh air

There are days when we dream of buying a house near the beach, so as to make every single day feel like a holiday and today's property is doing nothing to allay that desire! To start with, the view enjoyed by this home is utterly wonderful, but when you add in lovely shabby chic furniture, outdoor bathrooms and luxurious bedroom suites, it becomes apparent that the interior designer and architect were very much on the same page, in terms of what they were hoping to capture, vibe-wise.

We don't want to overshadow the glorious images here with our talking, so will simply give you a little introduction to each snapshot and then leave you to make your own mind up about how well all the decor choices work. Let's head to the coast!