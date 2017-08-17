A vision in white, wood and stone!

If you're busy looking for materials inspiration for your home, look no further, as we have everything you need, in one property! You'll instantly understand why we've selected this house to show you today, as it features an inspired combination of rich wood, textural stone and bright white panels, each of which has been put in place by a phenomenally talented architect, for maximum impact, but we don't just mean that the facade has been given medley of stunning finishes, as the interior really carries the torch as well! We know that the living room is going to leave you breathless, so come and take a look and get ready to start researching textural cladding for your own home!
Modular, jutting and with a medley of different materials featuring in each 'block', this home, complete with cool lighting, offers a really artistic addition to the neighborhood. Just look at all the different angles and shapes!
Come around to the back of the house and you'll find that the interior is fully on show, in the best possible way! Dazzling white spaces are lit to perfection and offer a snapshot into the life of the inhabitants. Can we appreciate the hot tub as well? What a fabulous garden touch!
Step down living rooms are up there with our favourite interior design additions, as the motion of walking down into a sumptuous relaxation zone is just so… what's the word… exotic! This living room really amplifies the effect, but featuring such incredible textured walls, simple furnishing and a heady injection of really beautiful ethnic-inspired textiles.
We couldn't not show you this amazing fireplace! Part of a diving wall, it maintains the open feel but injects some really vital functionality as well. We'll never get bored of seeing contemporary fires that turn up the heat in a modern home!
The pared back simplicity of this kitchen is what we've fallen in love with. A perfect mirror of the house's facade, the white and wood scheme will remain fresh and timeless for years to come and we love the negative image effect, with the wood becoming the main backdrop, instead of plain white. The charming little dining bar is a super addition as well.
This landing is making us wish we had a more generous first floor space to play with! The joint effect of a bright skylight, rugged stone-clad walls and barely-there glass safety rails just looks terrific. Seriously, anything more than a couple of seats really would have overshadowed the inherent beauty of the space.
The levels of organisation here are simply out of this world. What a lovely spot of indulgent design for the owners of this house. Given how minimal and understated the whole house feels, it makes perfect sense to have plenty of storage.
Finally, just look at how lovely this bathroom is! The wood and white scheme is alive and well in here and with a sneak peek at a charming slice of garden, there is a restful and organic vibe to this, the most practical room of them all! Wonderful!
