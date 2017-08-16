Your browser is out-of-date.

23 cheap and cheerful garden fencing ideas

press profile homify press profile homify
Moderner Sichtschutz: individuell, dezent, flexibel, stabil ..., GH Product Solutions GH Product Solutions Garden Fencing & walls
Finishing your garden off perfectly can seem like a tricky task, especially when you don't have a huge budget left to play with, but ask any landscape architect and they'll tell you that the right fencing can make all the difference!

Cheap fencing ideas are easy to come by, if you know where to look, but just to get you started and thinking in terms of low-cost but great impact, we've got a whopping 23 suggestions for you, right here! We think you'll love each and every one of these styles, so pay attention to which ones really stand out, as they are the ones that could look great in your outdoor space!

1. Woven bamboo might be a cheap fencing idea but it looks wonderfully rich!

Moderner Sichtschutz: individuell, dezent, flexibel, stabil ..., GH Product Solutions GH Product Solutions Garden Fencing & walls
GH Product Solutions

2. Tall plants offer a softer aesthetic but all the privacy that you need.

HOME STAGING EXTÉRIEUR OU L’ART DE BIEN VENDRE SON BIEN IMMOBILIER, SEVEN GARDEN SEVEN GARDEN Modern Garden
SEVEN GARDEN

3. Solid wood can provide cheap fencing, if you look for reclaimed material and build it yourself.

East Dulwich 1 Proctor & Co. Architecture Ltd Modern Houses Glass Black modern loft,contemporary design,glazed dormer,kitchen extension,industrial,herringbone floor,timber fence,glazed extension,modern extension,london kitchen,extension,east dulwich
Proctor &amp; Co. Architecture Ltd

East Dulwich 1

4. Bamboo panels can be easily cut to size and they are SO cost-effective as well.

Moderner Sichtschutz: individuell, dezent, flexibel, stabil ..., GH Product Solutions GH Product Solutions Balconies, verandas & terraces Accessories & decoration
GH Product Solutions

5. Manufactured panels are a great cheap fencing idea and can be brought to life with a lick of paint.

Narbonne Avenue Clapham, Bolans Architects Bolans Architects Minimalist style garden
Bolans Architects

Narbonne Avenue Clapham

6. Half-height panels are, naturally, far cheaper than their taller counterparts!

Canopy Lane Aralia Minimalist style garden Iron/Steel White
Aralia

Canopy Lane

7. Love this look? You can recreate it with pallet wood for a really cheap fencing idea!

Small, low maintenance garden Yorkshire Gardens Minimalist style garden Wood-Plastic Composite artificial lawn,eco deck,simple garden
Yorkshire Gardens

Small, low maintenance garden

8. Stone gabions offer a really sturdy alternative to wooden fencing and since when have pebbles ever cost much?

Moderner Sichtschutz: individuell, dezent, flexibel, stabil ..., GH Product Solutions GH Product Solutions Garden Fencing & walls
GH Product Solutions

9. A mix of trellis and half-height panels will keep costs down and look great when painted a bright color!

Climbing Frame for Smaller Garden Selwood Products Ltd Minimalist style garden
Selwood Products Ltd

Climbing Frame for Smaller Garden

10. How about getting creative with your garden fencing ideas and using left over decking strips?

Ed's Shed, Ed Reeve Ed Reeve Minimalist style garden
Ed Reeve

Ed's Shed

11. Trellis fencing is super cheap, as there isn't much to it and you can grow climbers for privacy!

Country Family Garden With Oriental Water Garden, Cherry Mills Garden Design Cherry Mills Garden Design Country style garden
Cherry Mills Garden Design

Country Family Garden With Oriental Water Garden

12. Thin woven fencing has a graceful and delicate aesthetic, while also being reasonably priced!

Quercus Raised Beds -Extra Space in a small garden, Quercus UK Ltd Quercus UK Ltd Country style garden
Quercus UK Ltd

Quercus Raised Beds -Extra Space in a small garden

13. Fencing ideas don't get much more simple or cheap than this open country-style panelling!

Traditional Garden, Unique Landscapes Unique Landscapes Country style garden
Unique Landscapes

Traditional Garden

14. Talking of country styles, how about a white picket fence? Cheap, cheerful and classic!

Bossington House, Adisham Kent, Lee Evans Partnership Lee Evans Partnership Country style garden
Lee Evans Partnership

Bossington House, Adisham Kent

15. For really cheap fencing, try to use offcuts from other garden projects, such as furniture!

Ayrshire outdoor living, Lithic Fire Lithic Fire Modern Garden Sandstone
Lithic Fire

Ayrshire outdoor living

16. Half painted and half natural trellis panels have that designer look for a fraction of the cost.

homify Modern Garden
homify

17. Artificial hedging? How perfect! Low maintenance, stylish and available at all garden centres, this is a wonderfully cheap fencing option!

Garden - Canary Wharf, Millennium Interior Designers Millennium Interior Designers Modern Garden
Millennium Interior Designers

Garden—Canary Wharf

18. When you want fencing ideas that won't distract from all your hard work, chicken wire is a must! It's barely there but very effective.

Featherbrook House, PKA Architects Ltd PKA Architects Ltd Modern Garden
PKA Architects Ltd

Featherbrook House

19. A really cheap fencing idea is to simply top an existing wall with some well-placed mesh. Paint the wall too, for a chic finish.

Brudenell Avenue, Canford Cliffs, Poole, David James Architects & Partners Ltd David James Architects & Partners Ltd Modern Garden
David James Architects &amp; Partners Ltd

Brudenell Avenue, Canford Cliffs, Poole

20. Super tall fencing can be costly, so look for untreated panels that you can paint yourself, to save a few cents.

Lawn Perfect Stays Modern Garden
Perfect Stays

Lawn

21. Colorful plastic is a really out there idea, but can be such a cheap fencing option! Go direct to a manufacturer and you'll be saving so much money!

Party garden in Sevenoaks, Kent, Earth Designs Earth Designs Modern Garden
Earth Designs

Party garden in Sevenoaks, Kent

22. Plywood is a terrifically versatile material and given that you can pick it up at a DIY store, it won't cost the earth either!

Brackenbury House, Neil Dusheiko Architects Neil Dusheiko Architects Modern Garden
Neil Dusheiko Architects

Brackenbury House

23. Finally, how about using some stainless steel sheets as a funky fencing idea? You can even have personal designs cut in as well! Wow!

Stainless Steel Fence Edelstahl Atelier Crouse: Garden Accessories & decoration
Edelstahl Atelier Crouse:

Stainless Steel Fence

For more cool garden ideas, take a look at this article: 30 amazing terraces perfect for your garden!

Contemporary family dwelling full of snug homey vibes
Did you spot the perfect fence for your garden here?

