23 cheap and cheerful garden fencing ideas

Finishing your garden off perfectly can seem like a tricky task, especially when you don't have a huge budget left to play with, but ask any landscape architect and they'll tell you that the right fencing can make all the difference!

Cheap fencing ideas are easy to come by, if you know where to look, but just to get you started and thinking in terms of low-cost but great impact, we've got a whopping 23 suggestions for you, right here! We think you'll love each and every one of these styles, so pay attention to which ones really stand out, as they are the ones that could look great in your outdoor space!