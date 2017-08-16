A dream home in the planning stage!

We always really enjoy taking a look at the drawings that architects have created in order to perfect clients' potential upcoming builds and today, we think we've found an absolute winner! You're going to love the real focus on style, contemporary motifs and the proposed garden? SERIOUS wow-factor! Come with us as we point out some of the most incredible parts of this potential dream home and see if you can imagine this realized into being!
The alternating angles, colors and materials of this facade all contribute to this being less of a house and more of a piece of modern art! You definitely wouldn't be able to simply walk on by a home that looked this outrageous and unusual!
Wow. It would have been so easy to have kept all the funky touches for the front of the property, but taking a look at this super rear rendering, if anything, the best bits have been reserved for the more private view! We are definitely going to need a closer look at that phenomenal terrace.
Charming! So many new-build homes simply have an adjoining garage plopped onto the side of them, but here, the car port has been subtlety hidden, to maintain clean lines and even more security. Hidden behind a stylish gate, there would be no concern about cars being stolen!
Wow! If you're designing a dream home, naturally, you need to account for all your personal wants and needs, which is why we adore this terrace so much. It overlooks the expansive garden with such authority and has an intimate, cozy feel as well. Perfect for some alfresco fun!
Sometimes, only a proposed bird's eye view will do, in terms of getting a proper feel for how large and grandiose a house might eventually be and we think this picture says a thousand words! The house and garden are so well proportioned and have a terrifically luxurious aesthetic. Now let's take a look at the plans!
Can we take a moment to appreciate how large the living room is going to be here? Incredible! And with that striking terrace in place as well, there are so many options for sociable entertaining.
Not one or two, but THREE spacious double bedrooms take up the lion share of the top floor in this proposed home and wow, they would be incredibly generous, if they came to be! This is definitely a project we are going to follow, to see if it is ever realized!
