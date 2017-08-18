Give your cozy home a noble character with simplistic clarity of design

Marchtrenk based interior architects from HORST STEINER INNENARCHITEKTUR have created the interiors of a modern family home that with its simple & clear lines, boasts of a noble persona in its well lit, snug format. Today our homify tour will take you around this dwelling whereby you can draw ample inspiration to lend an appealing regality to your spaces, sans frills or over the top embellishments. Let’s go!
The color white possesses plentiful latent magnificence which lends stately poise to any space it bedecks. Complementing the white preponderance here is the spacious sass, clear gracefulness of glass, sober allure of the brownish toned floor tiles and the elegant stairway with smart lighting & wooden steps. The white reflects the illumination and further brightens the spaces to impart a pristine aura. What a design!
Neat spatial distribution employing furnishings & furniture, a neutral palette, expansive windows & translucent curtains to let daylight pour in generously, different types of tasteful lighting fixtures and green decor make these open plan dining & kitchen spaces visually sound and functionally finessed in their uncomplicated composition.
In the dining area, the dining set with rich dark wooden dining table, comfortable chairs & smart seating by the wall add to the elegance quotient. The ornamental plants augment the moreish quality of the delectables while the restrained decor rings in a delicate ritz; the cheery dazzle of natural light lifts the mood and contributes to setting an endearing ambiance of heartiness- all this without any loud adornments or extravagance.
In this modular kitchen, the hearty contemporary charisma is well complemented by the plentiful soothing greens & pleasing decor. The handy kitchen design with oodles of ease of working, simple breakfast bar with chairs that can be adjusted to suit the height of the person, the glossy yet aesthetic benchtops, recessed lights, and cabinetry with handle-free fronts enhance convenience besides being easy on the eyes. Wholesome meets winsome, indeed!
Keeping it simple & clear in design & elements has given the bathrooms an originality that is a visual treat. A no-frills glass partition for the wet room, plain washbasin area with rectangular sink, vanity & unembellished mirror, a free standing bathtub, towel- rack and Bonsai planter decor sitting in a well lighted space really goes a long way in amping up the style.