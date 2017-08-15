Housework meets workout!

With a mundane life, most of us are left with little time to indulge in some sport or physical activity that will take care of our physical fitness. And then all of a sudden the small paunch, stocky thighs or hip fat pop up that were not there before. Though alarmed, we are clueless about when we can squeeze in a little time for that much needed sport/ exercise that will make these unwanted guests go away.

This is why, today’s homify article is special as today we will show you how you can combine organized housework and workout that will do wonders for your body. Be it cleaning, tending your greens in the garden or kitchen chores, all kinds of housework offers some great physical exercise that is golden for your fitness. Curious? Read on!