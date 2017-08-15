Housework meets workout!

With a mundane life, most of us are left with little time to indulge in some sport or physical activity that will take care of our physical fitness. And then all of a sudden the small paunch, stocky thighs or hip fat pop up that were not there before. Though alarmed, we are clueless about when we can squeeze in a little time for that much needed sport/ exercise that will make these unwanted guests go away.
This is why, today’s homify article is special as today we will show you how you can combine organized housework and workout that will do wonders for your body. Be it cleaning, tending your greens in the garden or kitchen chores, all kinds of housework offers some great physical exercise that is golden for your fitness. Curious? Read on!
While using the vacuum cleaner rigorously, you burn about 130 calories in 30 minutes. That's not bad, is it? It is equal to doing half an hour of water gymnastics. It tones the buttocks & thighs.
All of us need ironing. So how can good old ironing help with our physical fitness? Lots… .for example if we stand on our toes, the calves will receive the strain… .in a good way! If we use a stool and putting our toes on the edge of the stool we lower the body for ironing, it is another fruitful exercise. If we do this three times in a set of 10, the results will definitely be visible on our calves!
It works equally well minus the iron in the bedroom…
… and in the kitchen too while cooking!
Does the architectural design include staircase in your house? Perfect! Stairs are no less than a miracle for the legs. If you climb up the stairs and run back down several times a day, maybe even when unnecessary, your legs will surely thank you. Not only this, such an exercise strengthens legs & buttocks, sparing you endless trips to the gym. Isn't it simply amazing?
If you have a green thumb and work regularly in the garden, you know that you do not require a workout afterwards. Half an hour of gardening helps you burn nearly 200 calories, in addition to calming your senses. BIIG plus, no? The garden task particularly effective as an exercise is irrigating the flower beds with a watering can, especially when you need to walk a considerable distance carrying the watering can full of water. Now you know why gardeners look so fit, right?
Thank your landscape designers immediately if they have added a sizable lawn to your outdoor spaces. This is because lawn mowing is a great exercise. Anyone who has done this before, knows how much effort it requires and hence, how good a physical exercise this can be. When mowing lawns particularly in an uphill terrain, you burn more calories- 30 minutes of lawn mowing are as good as 30 minutes of jogging. The trick, however, is to keep yourself hydrated.
Weeding is also a sweat job and no less rewarding as well!
Here is how you can make the most of the time you are washing dishes or working at the kitchen counter: tighten your belly & buttocks, bend the knee slightly and slowly raise the right foot to the butt. Now go back & forth on your left foot. Easy breezy? Now repeat the same with your left foot to the butt. Doing this at least eight times on each side will benefit your tummy & lower body greatly.
… … or the mirrors that need to be cleaned regularly, we have another exercise which benefits our backs greatly.
It is not necessary to twist the spine while cleaning. Rather, it is better to work with a straight back and rotate our limbs about the shoulder blades or on the toes. This also lowers the risk of us injuring the vertebral column. Moreover, bending down while standing sooner or later affects the back adversely. It is much better to keep your back straight and squat on the floor. This really helps the calves and thighs too.
One last tip: the exercises while you stand on the tip of your toes are way more effective calorie busters than the ones done while standing flat on your feet.
Smart hacks, no?