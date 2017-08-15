10 intelligent house floor plans to inspire!

Square home design might be practical and good, but when it comes to extraordinary living experiences, the floor plan of a dream house might need to play with expectations a little more. Instead of straight lines, rooms can have slanted walls and characterful little niches, which are ideal for things such as corner sofas. The house floor plan here shows a ground level living area, which has space for three bedrooms and a large lounge. Each bedroom has a private bathroom, with shower, while the family bathroom with a tub is accessible from the hallway.

Fancy seeing a few more amazing plans? Take a look at this article: A chic home that cost just $60k (with floor plan).