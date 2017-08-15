10 intelligent house floor plans to inspire!

Before anyone starts building a house or renovating an apartment, the first thing to tackle is always a floor plan, or a drawing/computerized image of how the spatial layout could be realized. This really is a vital step, as any architect will tell you, as it allows you to consider where best to place internal elements, such as windows and doors, as well as deciding where you want the bedrooms and more communal areas to be. A floor plan can help you picture your future living space so much better and with the exact dimensions of the space transcribed to a technical drawing, you won't have to guesstimate the all-important kitchen and the bathroom installations! Come and take a look at some inspiring floor plans now and think about how you'd like your own to look.
The advantage of a house floor plan that shows room sizes by square meters, helps to provide a visual representation of the space. On this floor plan of a modern one-family house, everyone is welcomed by a large hallway, and instead of a cellar, the house has a utility room, where a washing machine and laundry supplies are stored out of sight. In addition to a study and a small guest WC, the spacious living area can be entered through a side door. On a floor plan, doors should be placed so that you can see in which direction they are opened, so that the furniture can be planned better. The trend of integrating an open kitchen into the living and dining area is clearly displayed here, with the kitchen separated from the wider room by a simple island.
The upper floor of this small house consists only of a bedroom and a bathroom. From the house floor plan, we can see that part of the bedroom is separated by an open wall, which leads to a small seating corner. The bathroom has been perfectly designed with a large bathtub and a shower, separated from the WC by a wall.
In this picture we can see the ground floor plan of a cozy one-family house with a garage. Through a small corridor, visitors can enter a guest bath, a study and the living area. This home is equipped with an open kitchen, a dining table and a seating area and due to the open construction, the room offers amazing functionality and the large windows allow sunlight to enter throughout the day. Although the house is not particularly large, it offers space for everything a dream home should have. The large terrace surrounds almost the entire living area and contributes to an even more interior.
There was a time when architects would produce simple technical drawings of house floor plans, but these days, it's all about computer software, which makes it possible to visualize the living space even more, leading to better furnishing choices. This bungalow is set out over just one floor and life without stairs is particularly suitable for people with mobility problems, wheelchair users, children and older residents. Since all rooms are on the ground floor, bungalow house floor plans usually look bigger than multi-storey houses. As is often the case, the living room here is at the center of the action and in contrast to the previous examples, shows a closed kitchen adjoining with the dining area.
When a new home is bought with extensive renovations in mind, the buyer can make great use of modern house floor plans. In this example, we see a before and after image, in which demonstrates just how much has changed, in a bid to make a perfect home. The owner opted for a more open-plan living space, thus providing a larger living and dining area, but if you want to do something similar, always check that you have the right planning and building permissions in place!
A penthouse, residing high above the rooftops of a metropolis is something truly special, especially if it has a large roof terrace. On the ground floor of this luxury apartment we see not only the usual rooms, but also a sauna, a steam bath, a dressing room and a lift that leads directly into the apartment. The living area, which in this house floor plan is modestly called the hall, offers plenty of space for an open kitchen with kitchen island and everything that could possibly belong in a designer living room. Seriously impressive!
In warm and tropical climates, open-plan living makes absolute sense. On this one-family house floor plan we scan clearly see a wall of glazing, which can be opened completely, if required and the inhabitants can thus bring the permanently good weather into their living space. This floor plan can also be called a visualization, as it gives us a good idea of the construction method.
This plan is nothing short of impressive! The architects have allowed for a pool view for each family member by arranging the bedrooms in a panoramic layout, but that's not where the impressive elements end! Each of the bedrooms is equipped with a bathroom and can be reached via a long wooden walkway. Also, the rest of the house is adapted to a warm climate, with an outdoor kitchen, as well as an open living room, which combines both life in the house and the garden.
Even a multi-storey dwelling can be perfectly represented on a house floor plan, as this picture proves. Each floor has been tackled individually, with even the swimming pool being included in the visualization. The extraordinary architecture of this luxury villa makes it clear that dream home design is just a click of a mouse away, as the ground and first floors have the usual living spaces (complete with luxurious furnishing), while the upper floor is crowned with a large roof terrace and a fantastic view of the pool.
Square home design might be practical and good, but when it comes to extraordinary living experiences, the floor plan of a dream house might need to play with expectations a little more. Instead of straight lines, rooms can have slanted walls and characterful little niches, which are ideal for things such as corner sofas. The house floor plan here shows a ground level living area, which has space for three bedrooms and a large lounge. Each bedroom has a private bathroom, with shower, while the family bathroom with a tub is accessible from the hallway.
