An industrial chic home with a touch of glamor

We've seen our fair share of industrial apartments, but more often than not, they leave us wanting. Perhaps they don't have enough softness or coziness, but whatever the issue is, we've never fully got onboard with the aesthetic, to the point where we would consider it for our own homes, UNTIL TODAY! We bow to the genius of the interior designer that crafted this striking home, as despite a wealth of identifiable industrial materials, such as natural stone and concrete, there is a warmth that we adore. It's really something, when you consider that the scheme is uniformly monochrome! Come and take a look and see if you might be tempted by an industrial apartment!
When we think of industrial home style, a phenomenal monochrome design, complete with pared back hanging rails, sliding doors and polished concrete floors might not be the first thing that we picture, but it will be now! Just look at the way the elegant styling smacks you in the face as soon as you walk through the door!
The piquant mix of rustic wood, contemporary built-in storage and industrial black glazing frames here shouldn't work well together, but in reality, it is a spectacular combination! With a huge and luxurious bed in place and some amazing greenery as well, this is an envy-inducing bedroom if we've ever seen one! Look at those lights as well!
You might be forgiven for assuming that all the stylish touches were reserved for the master bedroom, but we think that this guest suite is just as stunning! Offering incredible texture, in the form of the natural brick wall, there is also a lot of cozy warmth and some really romantic overtones to this room. The lighting throughout this home is absolutely beautiful as well! So well chosen.
We have no idea why gray is synonymous with depression, as walking into this bathroom every day would cheer us up no end! The one-tone walls and floors have created a sophisticated and timeless aesthetic and with a large mirror in place as well, there is a real sense of space. A walk-in shower is the perfect modern touch as well!
Now here's a lovely open-plan apartment that we think you'd love to own. By using a neutral beige for the main color here, striking black elements, such as the kitchen, really stand out and add in some depth. We love how committed to the scheme the owners are here, as they have chosen to incorporate upcycled commercial items, as extra furniture!The flow of this home is literally amazing us!
What could be better in such a charming industrial apartment, than a canteen style dining table? The chunky black metal framework, with thick wooden top, looks perfectly at home here, being so stoic and understated and we are always HUGE fans of commercial light shades that have been upcycled, like these ones. We think this table works so well next to the black kitchen, don't you?
The use of geometric floor tiles, to separate the kitchen from the rest of the room was nothing short of ingenious. They perfectly match the wider color scheme and yet add in a really fun slice of drama and design. They have also broken up the monolithic black kitchen installation as well, as has the under-cabinet lighting! We fall in love with this home more and more with every room!
