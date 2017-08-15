Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

An industrial chic home with a touch of glamor

press profile homify press profile homify
Apartamento en Poblenou: 100% industrial, Dröm Living Dröm Living Industrial style kitchen
Loading admin actions …

We've seen our fair share of industrial apartments, but more often than not, they leave us wanting. Perhaps they don't have enough softness or coziness, but whatever the issue is, we've never fully got onboard with the aesthetic, to the point where we would consider it for our own homes, UNTIL TODAY! We bow to the genius of the interior designer that crafted this striking home, as despite a wealth of identifiable industrial materials, such as natural stone and concrete, there is a warmth that we adore. It's really something, when you consider that the scheme is uniformly monochrome! Come and take a look and see if you might be tempted by an industrial apartment!

Going beyond glamor!

Apartamento en Poblenou: 100% industrial, Dröm Living Dröm Living industrial style corridor, hallway & stairs
Dröm Living

Dröm Living
Dröm Living
Dröm Living

When we think of industrial home style, a phenomenal monochrome design, complete with pared back hanging rails, sliding doors and polished concrete floors might not be the first thing that we picture, but it will be now! Just look at the way the elegant styling smacks you in the face as soon as you walk through the door! 

A bedroom that blows you away.

Apartamento en Poblenou: 100% industrial, Dröm Living Dröm Living Industrial style bedroom
Dröm Living

Dröm Living
Dröm Living
Dröm Living

The piquant mix of rustic wood, contemporary built-in storage and industrial black glazing frames here shouldn't work well together, but in reality, it is a spectacular combination! With a huge and luxurious bed in place and some amazing greenery as well, this is an envy-inducing bedroom if we've ever seen one! Look at those lights as well!

Gorgeous for guests.

Apartamento en Poblenou: 100% industrial, Dröm Living Dröm Living Industrial style bedroom
Dröm Living

Dröm Living
Dröm Living
Dröm Living

You might be forgiven for assuming that all the stylish touches were reserved for the master bedroom, but we think that this guest suite is just as stunning! Offering incredible texture, in the form of the natural brick wall, there is also a lot of cozy warmth and some really romantic overtones to this room. The lighting throughout this home is absolutely beautiful as well! So well chosen.

Glamorous in gray.

Apartamento en Poblenou: 100% industrial, Dröm Living Dröm Living Industrial style bathroom
Dröm Living

Dröm Living
Dröm Living
Dröm Living

We have no idea why gray is synonymous with depression, as walking into this bathroom every day would cheer us up no end! The one-tone walls and floors have created a sophisticated and timeless aesthetic and with a large mirror in place as well, there is a real sense of space. A walk-in shower is the perfect modern touch as well!

Communal glory.

Apartamento en Poblenou: 100% industrial, Dröm Living Dröm Living Living room
Dröm Living

Dröm Living
Dröm Living
Dröm Living

Now here's a lovely open-plan apartment that we think you'd love to own. By using a neutral beige for the main color here, striking black elements, such as the kitchen, really stand out and add in some depth. We love how committed to the scheme the owners are here, as they have chosen to incorporate upcycled commercial items, as extra furniture!The flow of this home is literally amazing us!

Dining in style.

Apartamento en Poblenou: 100% industrial, Dröm Living Dröm Living Industrial style dining room
Dröm Living

Dröm Living
Dröm Living
Dröm Living

What could be better in such a charming industrial apartment, than a canteen style dining table? The chunky black metal framework, with thick wooden top, looks perfectly at home here, being so stoic and understated and we are always HUGE fans of commercial light shades that have been upcycled, like these ones. We think this table works so well next to the black kitchen, don't you?

A little funky touch.

Apartamento en Poblenou: 100% industrial, Dröm Living Dröm Living Industrial style kitchen
Dröm Living

Dröm Living
Dröm Living
Dröm Living

The use of geometric floor tiles, to separate the kitchen from the rest of the room was nothing short of ingenious. They perfectly match the wider color scheme and yet add in a really fun slice of drama and design. They have also broken up the monolithic black kitchen installation as well, as has the under-cabinet lighting! We fall in love with this home more and more with every room!

Fancy seeing a little more industrial charm at work? Take a look at this article: The open home with an industrial edge.

A house that became a personal paradise
Are you a convert to industrial styling now?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks