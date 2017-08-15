An industrial chic home with a touch of glamor

The use of geometric floor tiles, to separate the kitchen from the rest of the room was nothing short of ingenious. They perfectly match the wider color scheme and yet add in a really fun slice of drama and design. They have also broken up the monolithic black kitchen installation as well, as has the under-cabinet lighting! We fall in love with this home more and more with every room!

