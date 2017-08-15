A house that became a personal paradise

Despite the client here ideally looking for a classic midcentury house that could be updated and customized, an amazing property, built in 1968 was chosen to be the starting point for a serious program of renovations. Lots of glass, immense ceilings and single-storey living have all been embraced and the architects that totally changed up this old fashioned building have performed something of a miracle.

Though labelled as an originally peculiar house, the scope for improvements must have been vast, as the end result is something of an absolute treasure. From open-plan living through to a stunning terrace and views that will simply blow you away, this property really is one to bookmark and keep coming back to, as it is literally phenomenal! Let's take a look!