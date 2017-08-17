Your browser is out-of-date.

Come home to chic modernity of roomy comfort

Loading admin actions …

Berlin based architects from LK&PROJEKT GmbH have created a double-storey modern home spanning nearly 6845 square feet, that is replete with modish comforts and enveloped by manicured green relief. Boasting of neat poise in its elements and well lighted with ample natural light as well, this dwelling is surely worthy of a homify tour.

Join us as we take a peek into this modern home & draw inspiration for design ideas to take home.

This view conveys the elegant lighting which jazzes up the front aspect after dark. Coupled with the lighting of the interior spaces, the luminous grace in entirety looks appealing. Clean lines, tidy design and the prim front lawn with decorative lighting add to the finesse.

Tranquil face of style.

In this beautiful sketch of the white- hued front facade of the house, you can appreciate the 2 levels of the living spaces, with columns beautifying the aspect alongside serving as a support for the overhang. Also visibly evident is the big gravel-concrete space in front, that houses the car and offers enough parking space for visitors’ vehicle as well. The palliative, planned green surroundings augment the fetching looks and impart a soothing stance.

Magnificent humility of repose.

With high ceilings and a wall of windows letting in ample daylight through blinds to illuminate the dapper interior space, this living room is furnished with a simplistic air of luxury & alluring elements. The grays of the comfy sofa, furry rug & floor, along with snazzy coffee tables, restrained yet graceful decor and the brown built-in cabinetry with TV accessories ring in uniquely posh suggestions in this modest format.

Double dose of flair.

This view helps to appreciate the double- storey singularity of the dwelling; employing glass rails adds to the voguish details and also doesn't restrict the view of the upper floor spaces.

Making room for wholesome convenience.

Equipped with a kitchen island with attached dining space for a quick meal as well as a dedicated dining area accommodating 8, the commodious kitchen with the adjoining dining space are loaded with generosity of style. Neatness of the no-frills kitchen and the uncomplicated sass of the modish dining set complement the ambiance of lavish heartiness. Did you notice the trendy lighting on the wall behind the dining space?

Garnished with a hint of nature.

Accessible through the sliding glass doors is this covered patio that offers the ideal space for snug outdoor dining with the family on a lazy Sunday. The mellow warmth of the sunshine, the cool breeze, the calming greens and the cordial banter extend the perfect accompaniment to enhance the moreishness of delectables.

Caution! Kiddie zone ahead… .

Returning to the interior spaces and moving upstairs, this kids’ room comfortably courts modern style with a dash of playfulness. The elongated study table with the blackboard to cater to your little one’s creative mind, the colorful cushiony softness on the gray rug, warm light wooden floor, the high sofa-bed and the plush swing by the balcony for those times when your little genius is lost in contemplation- contemporary accents offer a voguish atmosphere of coziness with cheery hints.

Well rounded rest.

This home gym and the adjoining lounging-cum-recreation space ensure that your fit body houses a relaxed mind. Imagine giving your body a quick workout as you let your hair down with the latest flick being played through the projector, or simply catching up with your loved ones as you have your gym time. Thoughtful, eh?

23 cheap and cheerful garden fencing ideas
How do green surroundings bedeck your snug pad?

Discover home inspiration!

