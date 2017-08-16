Your browser is out-of-date.

Contemporary family dwelling full of snug homey vibes

Rome based architects from EF_ARCHIDESIGN have come up with a family home that is replete with cozy warmth of rustic feel and offers modern comforts for stylish living. The diversity of the materials employed for furnishing & decor has enriched the ambiance of the interior spaces, tastefully bringing traditional & modern styles together. Today let us have a homify tour around this snug dwelling and take our pick for home inspiration ideas to copy. Get, set, go!

Warm comfort.

The spacious living room has been adorned with elements that convey ample warmth and chic personality. The wooden floor, ceiling beams, candelabra chandelier, cushy couch, cozy glow from jazzy lamps and tasteful decor come together to nail the look. Just look that large mirror with the designer frame! The green cushions amazingly complement the grays & browns to lend a dapper hue of relaxation.

Sophisticated,elegant and functionally finessed touches in the well lit living room, such as the silver armchair, the hookah in the background & the pop-up open shelving impart a plentifully modish character to this hub of repose.

Hearty style.

In the kitchen, the gracefully bright green stools accompanying the breakfast bar ring in vibrant accents. Extremely modular, this kitchen boasts of smart space optimization to the maximum possible. The white topped kitchen island adds sober sheen. The real statement piece, however, is the futuristic extractor system that gives the whole room a swish & expensive feel. Combining smart technology with aesthetic design, it easily doubles up as decor. Clever, no? 

Compact sumptuousness.

Adjacent to the kitchen is the snug dining space with the round dining table that is apt for the small space. The walls have been decked up in a restrained yet ritzy fashion. 

Sanctum of coziness.

The bedroom design deserves a dekko with its desirable elements. Here also you find the wooden ceiling beams and a crystal chandelier, which among other things, impart a slightly boho-chic yet very urbane atmosphere. Adding to the posh vibes is the wardrobe with mirror sliding doors, perfect for creating an illusion of a larger space as well as enhancing the luminosity by reflection. Plenty to draw inspiration from, eh?

Bathed in jazz.

In line with the other living spaces, the bathroom also conveys thoughtful attention to the walls. The elegant mosaic in brown & beige with rectangular mirrors, open shelving & distinctive lighting stand out with visual appeal. The roomy shower cubicle and the big laundry basket add practical poise.

Here you can appreciate the decent storage convenience, essential & clean lines and simplistic beauty of design. In this roomy format, the graceful geometric essence helps utilization of two separate rectangular mirrors, creates movement and lends a rhythm to the wall to enhance the mosaic flair.

A dream home in the planning stage!
How many of these trendy design ideas are you planning to take home?

