Contemporary family dwelling full of snug homey vibes

Rome based architects from EF_ARCHIDESIGN have come up with a family home that is replete with cozy warmth of rustic feel and offers modern comforts for stylish living. The diversity of the materials employed for furnishing & decor has enriched the ambiance of the interior spaces, tastefully bringing traditional & modern styles together. Today let us have a homify tour around this snug dwelling and take our pick for home inspiration ideas to copy. Get, set, go!