6 tricks to make low ceilings look higher

Your color selections play a large role in rooms with low ceilings. In order to not have an oppressive effect, it is advisable to paint them in light shades, such as brilliant white, soft cream or even delicate pastel shades, as they open the room visually, reflect the light better and keep the ceiling feeling farther away.

If you want to bring a little color into the game, cool tones, such as light blue or lilac work exceptionally well, as they give the impression of vastness, which makes the ceiling look to recede. In general, experts recommend that the ceiling should always be brighter than the walls and to make sure that low ceilings appear higher, it is important to make the walls as bright and fresh as possible. Dark tones would make the room seem small, even despite a bright ceiling. In terms of flooring, however, the situation is very different, as here, you can work with a darker color, which makes the ceiling and walls look lighter and brighter in contrast.