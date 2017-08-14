Neutral and nice: a home that exudes natural charm

If you've ever found yourself thinking that neutral home decor is just a polite way to say boring, we're going to totally change that perception with the home we've found for you today! While the vast majority of this charming property is understated, muted and relaxed in terms of color, all it took was a few piquant accent hues and delightful furniture choices to really spice things up and you'll definitely appreciate the overarching sense of calm that prevails here. The interior designer in charge of this project must have been a zen master or something, as we find ourselves just sinking into every space! Get languid with us now, as we take you on a tour!
Talk about a master bedroom with serious flair! A medley of coffee and cream hues has really added a softness to this space, along with inspired textile choices and a wealth of ambient lighting options! This is a far form boring bedroom, if you ask us!
From coffee and cream to a gray and turquoise dream! This guest room is every inch the showstopper, thanks to a few well-chosen bright pieces! Just look at those luxury drapes though! What drama!
Perfect for a little one, this pretty princess bedroom has mastered that art of blending wider themes with a personal and child-friendly touch. A little bit of pink here and there really has worked wonders and we love the integrated desk space that will be great for homework!
Simple, clean and fresh, this is a wonderful example of how striking a bathroom can be! We love all the mirrored storage, simple lines and unfussy furniture, but hang on just one minute… is that an inset tv screen? What a way to pass the time in the shower!
Very different to the first bathroom, we find this water closet absolutely charming, thanks to an injection of pretty natural wood. The floating furniture and heavy use of mirrored surfaces work so well to make the room look far bigger than it actually is!
Just look at this living room! Filled to the brim with striking seating and amazing coffee tables, this looks more like a designer home boutique than a simple house! The really impressive part is that at no point is bright color being used to bolster the scheme as it simply isn't needed! The neutral palette here works wonderfully on its own!
How charming! In addition to a fantastic and sizeable living room is this adjoining indoor, yet with an outdoor feel, dining area! It mimics a terrace and can be totally private from the main space and with ambient lighting, there is such an intimate vibe! Can't you just imagine enjoying a dinner party here?
Cool as ice! Decadent marble flooring meets crisp white cabinets and brushed steel appliances to create this immaculate kitchen that, frankly, blows our minds! Effortlessly contemporary and geared towards maximum efficiency, we think we're in love! And look… no silly salt and pepper mills in accent hues to ruin the look!
How's this for the ultimate in stylish bonus rooms? Including a dedicated home office has allowed for this property to become the ultimate haven for any professional! We honestly can't get enough of the beautiful gray tones that have been used everywhere in this home, but we really think that the office puts them to perfect use! So chic!
For even more lovely apartment inspiration, take a look at this article: An apartment that thrives on drama!