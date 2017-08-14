A house with a living room that wows!

Every home has that one space that just seems to lift the property to new echelons of style and sophistication and in the case of today's property, it is most definitely the living room! Don't get us wrong; the facade is utterly spectacular and the open-plan interior is something else, but the living room really is the shining grace of this incredible home and given that it enjoys such a central position in the house, all eyes are firmly placed on it! The interior designer that crafted the scheme here had a wonderful grasp on the flow of natural light coming in, which colors would create the coziest and freshest vibe and also, how to use gargantuan proportions effectively and we think you're going to be utterly inspired to re-evaluate your own lounge, so shall we take a look?
Everything about the outside of this house is spectacular! From the triple garage to the expansive facade and the vast amount of ambient, this is property that was designed to impress from the word go!
We gave you fair warning that this living room would utterly stagger you and here's the proof! Enormous in size and boasting a gargantuan ceiling height, there is nothing to not love about this fabulously indulgent and luxurious room. Our particular highlights include the light fixtures, low-level furniture, huge fireplace and cozy muted tones!
It would be easy to get waylaid by the amazing sofas in this living room, but we wanted to take some time to showcase the natural stone walls and rustic pebble floor edging! Talk about injecting extra zen at every turn!
Given the lovely dimensions here, it made perfect sense to embrace an open-plan interior scheme, but things have been taken to the next level here, thanks to an inspired use of glass. It would have been so simple to block out the staircase with opaque safety rails, but by using transparent glass, the room has such an uninterrupted flow!
Finally, we thought we'd show you this spectacular kitchen and dining room, which has not only continued the open theme, but has also used more muted tones, to offer up a perfect combination of style, function and harmony. The soft gray accents have worked wonders to offer up a contemporary aesthetic and just look at the way the ceiling height has been used to its full potential! The hanging lights are just stunning!
