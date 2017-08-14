A house with a living room that wows!

Finally, we thought we'd show you this spectacular kitchen and dining room, which has not only continued the open theme, but has also used more muted tones, to offer up a perfect combination of style, function and harmony. The soft gray accents have worked wonders to offer up a contemporary aesthetic and just look at the way the ceiling height has been used to its full potential! The hanging lights are just stunning!

