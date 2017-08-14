27 unique washbasins for every bathroom!

While designing the bathroom and accessorizing it, of late, the professionals like bathroom designers & those dedicated to bathroom fittings increasingly lean on innovative ideas & style mixes in order to give this very essential home space an extra edge. Be it a spacious or a small bathroom, a touch of novelty, a hint of quirk or simply a style injection can work wonders to modify the looks. A single element can go a long way in changing the entire appearance of the bathroom and today, this is what our homify tour is all about.

The good old washbasin is one such humble element that oftentimes gets overlooked while you are contemplating a design upgrade. However, by blending different styles like modern, rustic, classic, etc., mixing materials like wood, ceramics, stone & metal, and smartly employing hues & lighting, the washbasin area can be conveniently given a generous dollop of poise and the bathroom, a jazzy facelift.

In this homify account, we bring to you 27 washbasins which prove that the white ceramic washbasin is passé, and it is high time to ring in a fresh suggestion of modishness in the bathroom. Fit for bathrooms of different sizes, these inspiring washbasins are bound to pamper you with choices to take home; there is something for every taste. Take a look at these amazing pieces of workmanship and pick your favorites!