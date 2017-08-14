Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

27 unique washbasins for every bathroom!

SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY
EXCLUSIVE WASCHBECKEN, Bad Campioni Bad Campioni BathroomSinks
Loading admin actions …

While designing the bathroom and accessorizing it, of late, the professionals like bathroom designers & those dedicated to bathroom fittings increasingly lean on innovative ideas & style mixes in order to give this very essential home space an extra edge. Be it a spacious or a small bathroom, a touch of novelty, a hint of quirk or simply a style injection can work wonders to modify the looks. A single element can go a long way in changing the entire appearance of the bathroom and today, this is what our homify tour is all about.

The good old washbasin is one such humble element that oftentimes gets overlooked while you are contemplating a design upgrade. However, by blending different styles like modern, rustic, classic, etc., mixing materials like wood, ceramics, stone & metal, and smartly employing hues & lighting, the washbasin area can be conveniently given a generous dollop of poise and the bathroom, a jazzy facelift.

In this homify account, we bring to you 27 washbasins which prove that the white ceramic washbasin is passé, and it is high time to ring in a fresh suggestion of modishness in the bathroom.  Fit for bathrooms of different sizes, these inspiring washbasins are bound to pamper you with choices to take home; there is something for every taste. Take a look at these amazing pieces of workmanship and pick your favorites!

1. The natural touch for modernity: simple sass of stone meets noble finesse of wood.

CO2 Collection aus Teakholz, SPA Ambiente SPA Ambiente BathroomSinks
SPA Ambiente

SPA Ambiente
SPA Ambiente
SPA Ambiente

2. Sophisticated aesthetics of filigree: artistically poised.

EXCLUSIVE WASCHBECKEN, Bad Campioni Bad Campioni BathroomSinks
Bad Campioni

Bad Campioni
Bad Campioni
Bad Campioni

3. Chromatic charisma extends a chic complement to dapper dark stone generosity.

Waschbecken Waschtische Waschsäulen , Design by Torsten Müller Design by Torsten Müller BathroomSinks
Design by Torsten Müller

Design by Torsten Müller
Design by Torsten Müller
Design by Torsten Müller

4. Pristine singularity of shape & structure roots for natural stoney flair.

Objekte der Begierde | Waschtische aus Naturstein, Ströhmann Steindesign GmbH Ströhmann Steindesign GmbH BathroomSinks
Ströhmann Steindesign GmbH

Ströhmann Steindesign GmbH
Ströhmann Steindesign GmbH
Ströhmann Steindesign GmbH

5. Exquisite column design lends conventional charm garbed in contemporary panache.

Waschbecken Waschtische Waschsäulen , Design by Torsten Müller Design by Torsten Müller BathroomSinks
Design by Torsten Müller

Design by Torsten Müller
Design by Torsten Müller
Design by Torsten Müller

6. Tastefully seductive: gentle curves court the sheen of minimalism.

EXCLUSIVE WASCHBECKEN, Bad Campioni Bad Campioni BathroomSinks
Bad Campioni

Bad Campioni
Bad Campioni
Bad Campioni

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Favorably countered by rusticity, this one is a visual delight.

Waschtisch Nussbaum, Sandhoff E.U. Tischmanufaktur Sandhoff E.U. Tischmanufaktur
Sandhoff E.U. Tischmanufaktur

Sandhoff E.U. Tischmanufaktur
Sandhoff E.U. Tischmanufaktur
Sandhoff E.U. Tischmanufaktur

8. Free-standing integrated singularity with voguish complements & luminous snazz.

Waschbecken Waschtische Waschsäulen , Design by Torsten Müller Design by Torsten Müller BathroomSinks
Design by Torsten Müller

Design by Torsten Müller
Design by Torsten Müller
Design by Torsten Müller

9. Mineral magnificence bats for alluring elegance & pleasing style.

Referenzbilder moderne Mineralguss Standbecken von Badeloft, Badeloft - Badewannen und Waschbecken aus Mineralguss und Marmor Badeloft - Badewannen und Waschbecken aus Mineralguss und Marmor BathroomSinks Stone White
Badeloft—Badewannen und Waschbecken aus Mineralguss und Marmor

Badeloft - Badewannen und Waschbecken aus Mineralguss und Marmor
Badeloft—Badewannen und Waschbecken aus Mineralguss und Marmor
Badeloft - Badewannen und Waschbecken aus Mineralguss und Marmor

10. This one nails the look with its golden glaze & designer format.

EXCLUSIVE WASCHBECKEN, Bad Campioni Bad Campioni BathroomSinks
Bad Campioni

Bad Campioni
Bad Campioni
Bad Campioni

11. Natural appeal of stone meets the dazzle of apt fittings: extravagance reloaded.

Wellness Badezimmer im Dachgeschoss, Stefan Necker Tegernseer Badmanufaktur & BadRaumKonzepte Stefan Necker Tegernseer Badmanufaktur & BadRaumKonzepte Modern Bathroom
Stefan Necker Tegernseer Badmanufaktur &amp; BadRaumKonzepte

Stefan Necker Tegernseer Badmanufaktur & BadRaumKonzepte
Stefan Necker Tegernseer Badmanufaktur &amp; BadRaumKonzepte
Stefan Necker Tegernseer Badmanufaktur & BadRaumKonzepte

12. Ah the fascinating grace of minimalistic details!

Designer Bad Bochum, Raumgespür Innenarchitektur Design Ilka Hilgemann Raumgespür Innenarchitektur Design Ilka Hilgemann Modern Bathroom
Raumgespür Innenarchitektur Design Ilka Hilgemann

Raumgespür Innenarchitektur Design Ilka Hilgemann
Raumgespür Innenarchitektur Design Ilka Hilgemann
Raumgespür Innenarchitektur Design Ilka Hilgemann

13. Small, round, humble and practical- modishly modest.

homify BathroomSinks White
homify

homify
homify
homify

14. This grand ensemble reflects luxurious pizzazz.

homify BathroomSinks
homify

homify
homify
homify

15. Hand-painted originality bedecks chic built-in convenience.

Originelle handbemalte Waschbecken für die Gäste-Toilette, Mexambiente e.K. Mexambiente e.K. BathroomSinks Ceramic Multicolored
Mexambiente e.K.

Mexambiente e.K.
Mexambiente e.K.
Mexambiente e.K.

16. The oversized coffee cup looks do the trick in the ageless combo of black & white.

EXCLUSIVE WASCHBECKEN, Bad Campioni Bad Campioni BathroomSinks
Bad Campioni

Bad Campioni
Bad Campioni
Bad Campioni

17. Column convenience in a smaller format: fetching versatility for easy incorporation.

Gärtnerhaus, 28 Grad Architektur GmbH 28 Grad Architektur GmbH BathroomSinks
28 Grad Architektur GmbH

28 Grad Architektur GmbH
28 Grad Architektur GmbH
28 Grad Architektur GmbH

18. The hues & textural grace of fossil wood make this one unique.

Waschbecken aus fossilem Holz, Brenner Badmanufaktur Brenner Badmanufaktur BathroomSinks
Brenner Badmanufaktur

Brenner Badmanufaktur
Brenner Badmanufaktur
Brenner Badmanufaktur

19. Wall-mounted with ample functional flourish.

Private Space Waschtisch Wand, ellenberger ellenberger BathroomSinks White
ellenberger

ellenberger
ellenberger
ellenberger

20. Upcycled wine barrel for unusual innovation.

Designserie - 3Leben® / 3Lives®, Waschfass, Alpenmöbel® - Design trifft Geschichte Alpenmöbel® - Design trifft Geschichte BathroomSinks
Alpenmöbel®—Design trifft Geschichte

Alpenmöbel® - Design trifft Geschichte
Alpenmöbel®—Design trifft Geschichte
Alpenmöbel® - Design trifft Geschichte

21. Armed with burly ritz and surrounded by bucolic beauty.

Wurzelwaschtische aus Teakholz, Brenner Badmanufaktur Brenner Badmanufaktur BathroomSinks
Brenner Badmanufaktur

Brenner Badmanufaktur
Brenner Badmanufaktur
Brenner Badmanufaktur

22. Exotic creation inspired by elegantly fluid simplicity.

Natürliche Waschbecken in Ihrem Badezimmer, Wohnfreuden Wohnfreuden BathroomSinks Stone Multicolored
Wohnfreuden

Wohnfreuden
Wohnfreuden
Wohnfreuden

23. This piece of absolute charm is a must-have for all retro lovers.

Klassische Waschtische - mit der nötigen Unterstütztung optisch noch beeindruckender, Antikbad Antikbad BathroomSinks
Antikbad

Antikbad
Antikbad
Antikbad

24. Scandinavian splendor adorns minimalist gentility.

Ray Waschtisch, studio michael hilgers studio michael hilgers BathroomSinks
studio michael hilgers

studio michael hilgers
studio michael hilgers
studio michael hilgers

25. Conveniently carved in stone for superlative style in entirety.

AUSSTELLUNG, Die Fliese art + design Fliesenhandels GmbH Die Fliese art + design Fliesenhandels GmbH BathroomSinks
Die Fliese art + design Fliesenhandels GmbH

Die Fliese art + design Fliesenhandels GmbH
Die Fliese art + design Fliesenhandels GmbH
Die Fliese art + design Fliesenhandels GmbH

26. The glossy granite opulence is assuredly the talk of the town.

Design Waschtische, baqua GmbH Manufaktur für Bäder baqua GmbH Manufaktur für Bäder BathroomSinks
baqua GmbH Manufaktur für Bäder

baqua GmbH Manufaktur für Bäder
baqua GmbH Manufaktur für Bäder
baqua GmbH Manufaktur für Bäder

27. Such a colorful stance is a promise of attractive vibrancy for every bathroom.

Originelle handbemalte Waschbecken für die Gäste-Toilette, Mexambiente e.K. Mexambiente e.K. BathroomSinks Ceramic Multicolored
Mexambiente e.K.

Mexambiente e.K.
Mexambiente e.K.
Mexambiente e.K.
A house with a living room that wows!
Which of these did you find perfect for your bathroom?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks