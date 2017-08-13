6 brilliant ideas for hiding a washing machine in the bathroom

In contrast to refrigerators and kitchen ranges, which are now available in a vast array of great designs and actually add to the beauty of their environment, washing machines have not changed all that much in the last 20 years and as a result, visually, are not great. Because of this, they usually end up in random, out of sight locations, such as the cellar, but that's not practical or possible for everyone, which is why they often end up in the bathroom. To keep an overall sense of style in the bathroom, it's vital to find a suitable hiding place for bulky washing machines.

Before you settle on a location to hide your washing machine in the bathroom, there are some points to consider. Firstly, it should be acknowledged that it may need to be repaired or even replaced at some point, so if the washing machine is placed in an inappropriate niche, it might not be easy to remove. Secondly, if you choose a top-loader, you need to think about the size of the door, so that the machine can actually be filled. Lastly, you obviously need to leave yourself enough room to actually use it! It's all very well trying to hide a washing machine, but it needs to remain functional!

Let's take a look at some great ways to conceal your machine that would have even an experienced interior designer raising an impressed eyebrow!