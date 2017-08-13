6 brilliant ideas for hiding a washing machine in the bathroom

In contrast to refrigerators and kitchen ranges, which are now available in a vast array of great designs and actually add to the beauty of their environment, washing machines have not changed all that much in the last 20 years and as a result, visually, are not great. Because of this, they usually end up in random, out of sight locations, such as the cellar, but that's not practical or possible for everyone, which is why they often end up in the bathroom. To keep an overall sense of style in the bathroom, it's vital to find a suitable hiding place for bulky washing machines.
Before you settle on a location to hide your washing machine in the bathroom, there are some points to consider. Firstly, it should be acknowledged that it may need to be repaired or even replaced at some point, so if the washing machine is placed in an inappropriate niche, it might not be easy to remove. Secondly, if you choose a top-loader, you need to think about the size of the door, so that the machine can actually be filled. Lastly, you obviously need to leave yourself enough room to actually use it! It's all very well trying to hide a washing machine, but it needs to remain functional!
Let's take a look at some great ways to conceal your machine that would have even an experienced interior designer raising an impressed eyebrow!
A good way to hide a washing machine wis to slot it into an appropriate niche (if possible). This will ensure that it won't encroach on the room and will take up very little precious space. However, if the sight of a not very decorative washing machines interferes with your aesthetic, sliding doors can easily be added. Include a few shelves as well and you'll have an organized laundry area, all hidden away behind some stylish doors.
An alternative solution to hiding a washing machine in the bathroom is to not exactly hide it, but instead, to make it built-in. Made to integrate into existing cabinet systems seamlessly, it is important that there is sufficient space in the bathroom to start with, since there will be additional cupboards needed. The machine will be clearly in sight, but won't detract from a wonderful aesthetic and this solution is especially suitable for those who are about to buy a new machine, as they can choose the prettiest option available.
A super simple and at the same time cost-effective idea is to hide the washing machine behind some pretty curtains. It is best to place the machine, if possible, in an already existing niche in the bathroom or at least in a corner, which is why we think the space under your sink counter is ideal. If it is placed in an alcove, the washing machine cover can simply be installed in front of it, with the aid of a curtain rod and if you have to place it in a corner, the curtain can run from wall-to-wall, across the machine. This solution is not necessarily the most aesthetically pleasing, but at the same time, it is inexpensive and ensures that the machine disappears from sight. Plus, with a fancy curtain, you could add a little pep to the bathroom!
Due to existing water connections, hiding a washing machine in the bathroom makes a lot of sense, but functionality needs to be taken into account. It's a great idea to have some bespoke shelving and cubby holes made, to not only house and hide the machine but also stash things such as detergent and laundry baskets. You don't want to disrupt a bathroom with unsightly and messy baskets and bottles, so include them in your efforts to create a seamless laundry area.
If you have a small apartment, you should of course be buying a smaller washing machine. A space-saving washing machine is usually between 40 and 50 centimeters, whereas 'normal' machines have a width of at least 60 centimeters. The drawback with these washing machines is that the drum can cope with significantly less laundry and more than that, they are often not much less money than a far larger option, BUT, they can be squeezed into very small spaces, such as a disused corner in a bathroom. You could even follow this example and add a wall-mounted drying rack above, to get the most value from the space!
Squeezing a washing machine into a small bathroom can be rather problematic, especially if you want it to be relatively hidden from view, but by taking advantage of vertical spaces, you can really benefit from a discreet installation. High shelves will provide more storage space, while minimizing how much of the room needs to be sacrificed, but care must be taken to ensure that the machine is properly supported. In addition, the machine must not be placed so high that loading and unloading it becomes a problem.
