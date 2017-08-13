People in glass houses…

Finally, just look at the way the exterior is so contrast-filled! Stone gabion walls offer security and privacy and are in such dramatically rugged opposition to the smooth and reflective glass walls. The fact that this pathway has been finished to such a high standard proves that literally no stone has been left unturned in this incredible project! Here's hoping for a lottery win, so we can buy it!

For more unusual home inspiration, take a look at this article: Stunning homes: 5 houses that you HAVE to see!