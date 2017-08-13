People in glass houses…

… should DEFINITELY show them off! When we discovered this wonderful home, we struggled to come to terms with exactly what it is, how it looks so luxurious and how incredibly well the space inside has been used, despite the fact that there are fairy modest proportions to work with. We have no option but to tip our caps to the architect that created this amazing property, as we are still somewhat gazumped by how out of this world it really is, so let's take a look, as we could talk for hours and never get close to describing the beauty and innovation quite as well as pictures can demonstrate them. Are you ready to be seriously impressed? Then come this way…
We've stared at this picture for what feels like hours and we still can't quite make it out, but what we do know is that we love it! An audaciously different design, the glass walls really add a sense of mystery and daring into the architectural world and having been set down into the plot, privacy is still maintained! Incredible!
The house itself might be a little modest in size, but there's still enough space for a charming pool in the garden! Talk about a tropical haven of relaxation! With some piquant lighting and amazing palms in place, this is a sumptuous but private slice of paradise!
WOW! No wonder the walls throughout this home were constructed from glass, as the garden makes for an ever-changing and evolving decor scheme! By having very little, other than a large bed, in here, there is such a sense of purpose to the space. We feel more relaxed, just looking at this bedroom! And hello to that stunning rugged stone wall! What a feature!
Can we take a quick moment to appreciate the use of a floor mirror, to reflect natural light around the bedroom here? With a curtain for added coziness as well, not privacy, as the space is fully protected, there are just enough 'standard' bedroom motifs here to make it really beautiful.
Just LOOK at what lies behind that striking floating stone wall! This might be our absolute favorite en suite bathroom of all time, as the combination of open space, easy access from the bedroom and BLACK suite items has blown us away entirely! We particularly love the freestanding bath, complete with outrageously stylish tap, which enjoys a great view of the garden!
We had to take a closer look at this bath! Dramatic and a valid focal point for the whole bathroom, the ergonomic design looks as though it has been created to offer exemplar amounts of comfort and with lovely views to be enjoyed, we don't know how anybody ever gets out!
Is this a huge living room? No, but it is utterly spectacular! Mismatched retro furniture adds in such a sense of personal style and with the weather dictating the brightness and vibe of he space, it is a constantly evolving room! We love the way that low-level furniture has been selected, to really maintain a feeling of space.
Turn around in the living room area and you'll find this gorgeous, spacious and strikingly different kitchen and dining set-up! Installing the kitchen as a standalone matt black wall has split the interior so perfectly and lead to a functional, pared back and simple kitchen being created. The table is incredible too!
Integrated appliances, under-counter lighting and handleless cabinets keep this kitchen installation looking so sleek and refined and then, in comes the table and chairs! The table itself is a perfect match for the understated kitchen and then, rustic leather chairs bring more warmth and character. There just isn't a single bad choice in this whole home!
Finally, just look at the way the exterior is so contrast-filled! Stone gabion walls offer security and privacy and are in such dramatically rugged opposition to the smooth and reflective glass walls. The fact that this pathway has been finished to such a high standard proves that literally no stone has been left unturned in this incredible project! Here's hoping for a lottery win, so we can buy it!
For more unusual home inspiration, take a look at this article: Stunning homes: 5 houses that you HAVE to see!