The well lit, spacious NYC home of brown jazz

Today’s homify account features a Manhattan apartment created by the NYC based architects from BILLINKOFF ARCHITECTURE PLLC, that boasts of a warm & contemporary urban feel. Bedecked with a classic core of design and tastefully spacious with thoughtful storage solutions, this single family home has been dolled up using a wonderful art collection that the client had assembled over many years. An interesting feature is the employment of different shades of the color brown, that imparts a chic look to the different elements.
Let us get up, close and personal with this apartment home and look for design ideas to take home.
This bright, well equipped kitchen with ample storage and a breakfast bar is a true visual delight. Wooden details over a light colored floor complement the smart lighting beautifully. Did you notice the glossy backsplash? The wall with the vertical open showcase serves well to separate the kitchen from the adjacent lounge space.
Sitting adjacent to the kitchen sans any physical partition is the roomy dining area, well lighted in a modish way. With an elongated dining table and cushioned dark brown chairs comprising the lovely dining set, the welcoming arrangement of the dining area contrasts well with the shiny white tiled floor. Floor to ceiling windows allow for great outside views as you enjoy a delectable meal. The white preponderance augments the brightness and the roomy feel.
The living room is demarcated from the kitchen by the solid brown wall made of cabinetry and is adorned by plentiful vibes of coziness. Beige colored comfy sofas, sober carpet, glass topped coffee table and oodles of snug style dolll up this living room area.
The cushy couch by the wall is continuous with the showcase-cum-cabinetry bearing handle-free fronts. Jazzy, no?
How about this snug corner by the balcony, accompanied by great views? You can have a leisurely time here, with your legs propped up on that ottoman, as you curl up with your favorite novel & sip on a hot beverage, or simply have a cozy heart-to-heart with a loved one.
This corner is ideal for some quality time with your own self, just relishing a hot cuppa and soaking in the outside vista.
This snug, carpeted media room has been centered on the custom-made sectional sofabed. The coffee table with concealed wheels matches the cabinetry & can be conveniently rolled away when the sofabed is opened, as the family comes together to enjoy the latest flick on the large wall-mounted TV.
This hallway area with the wall cubbies and a small seater, separated from the living area by the beige colored cabinetry, is replete with the roomy sass that sits at the heart of this home. The cubbies could be used to store trifles. Look at the wall decor!
Provided with a soft, cushy headboard, carpeted floor, restrained ritzy furnishings and ample wardrobe space, this well lit bedroom is ideal for cozy respite, as you retire after a hectic day. The smartly planned wardrobes occupy the illuminated narrow corridor behind the light brown shiny wall housing the headboard.
Glossy marble, bright lighting and loads of convenience adorn this bathroom. The large mirror imparts an illusion of a larger space and conveys the uncomplicated elegance of the glassy shower cabin. The rectangular sink with the brown vanity and white washbasin counter look simple yet stylish.
Dark tonality of the grayish-brown stone and the sheen of the varnished, floating wooden washbasin counter with the modish sink nail the look in this bathroom.