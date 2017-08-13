The well lit, spacious NYC home of brown jazz

Today’s homify account features a Manhattan apartment created by the NYC based architects from BILLINKOFF ARCHITECTURE PLLC, that boasts of a warm & contemporary urban feel. Bedecked with a classic core of design and tastefully spacious with thoughtful storage solutions, this single family home has been dolled up using a wonderful art collection that the client had assembled over many years. An interesting feature is the employment of different shades of the color brown, that imparts a chic look to the different elements.

Let us get up, close and personal with this apartment home and look for design ideas to take home.