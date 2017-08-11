6 ideas for modern tile laying

Metro tiles are currently undergoing something of a renaissance. In the public space, this tile laying pattern has long been identifiable in historical and municipal buildings and the same applies to many metro stations in Europe, hence the rectangular tiles themselves have been dubbed as metro tiles. These metro tiles, which we otherwise only knew from subway stations, are increasingly moving into residential kitchens and bathrooms and their appeal lies in their industrial flair, which is enhanced by high-quality ceramic finishes. To use these tiles in a modern style, you have the following options to consider:

Grout color: White grout is the most common way to finish metro tiles, but for a more modern and exciting tile laying pattern, you need to consider colored varieties! Gray is particularly popular right now, as are vibrant hues, such as red.

Pattern creation: Choosing to have your tiles staggered or aligned will dramatically change the overall finished look. Staggering them at half-tile intervals will give you an almost brick wall effect, which is very sought after right now, but essentially, you can do whatever you like the look of most! And don't forget that you can cut them too, but with bevelled-edge varieties, you'll need to be careful to line everything up perfectly.