6 ideas for modern tile laying

Is it enough to think only about the shape and color of a tile? No, is our answer! That's because the appearance of your floor and wall surfaces can not be perfected by the style of tile you choose alone. Rooms such as the bathroom are not only defined in terms of the materials you use in them, but how you organize the individual facets as well, the shapes you use and the style of grout that you select. A creative interplay between beautiful wall and floor tiles, combine to form a harmonious unity, which stages any room stylishly and your interior designer will be the first to tell you how vital it is to get your choice right! Take a look at our six examples of modern tile laying patterns and get to grips with the many different ways that tiles can enrich your ideas of home design!
Modern tile laying naturally includes the use of contemporary wall and floor tiles. This modern look is characterized by natural stone, ceramic and fine stone tiles, which come in a variety of colors and sizes, but large-format laying materials, which cover rooms in a relatively small number of squares and rectangles, are very popular indeed. Often, these geometric tiles are 60 x 60cm or 30 x 60cm, but sometimes they present themselves in giant sizes, up to 120cm. Such large examples are most efficiently laid in parallel lines, especially square tiles, as this classic installation method really appeals to our liking for aesthetic refinement. Harmonious sequences and exact geometry are both key and we've found a great example of the look!
The walls and floor of this bathroom were covered with tiles from one solitary design series. While the floor is covered with rectangular tiles, square versions of the same material have been used to connect the floor to the ceiling. Every single tile, no matter what shape, gives way to a lovely natural variation, which has been empahsized perfectly with a strategic linear laying pattern. The classic look has been emphasized with a contrasting white grout color, which stands out clearly from the dominant gray stone of the room surfaces.
Metro tiles are currently undergoing something of a renaissance. In the public space, this tile laying pattern has long been identifiable in historical and municipal buildings and the same applies to many metro stations in Europe, hence the rectangular tiles themselves have been dubbed as metro tiles. These metro tiles, which we otherwise only knew from subway stations, are increasingly moving into residential kitchens and bathrooms and their appeal lies in their industrial flair, which is enhanced by high-quality ceramic finishes. To use these tiles in a modern style, you have the following options to consider:
Grout color: White grout is the most common way to finish metro tiles, but for a more modern and exciting tile laying pattern, you need to consider colored varieties! Gray is particularly popular right now, as are vibrant hues, such as red.
Pattern creation: Choosing to have your tiles staggered or aligned will dramatically change the overall finished look. Staggering them at half-tile intervals will give you an almost brick wall effect, which is very sought after right now, but essentially, you can do whatever you like the look of most! And don't forget that you can cut them too, but with bevelled-edge varieties, you'll need to be careful to line everything up perfectly.
Now for something really different, modern and unusual! Here, rectangular wall tiles have been finished with a striking wood-effect and have been installed in a vertical orientation, parallel to the bathroom wall. This method is not necessarily new, but has never been so contemporary in finish as it is now! In color, shape and dimensions, wood-effect tiles are a spot-on representation of the material they have been designed to mimic and in terms of modern tile laying, this means that they can form all manner of patterns, including parquet effects. In terms of bathroom walls, they really give you access to the wood panelled finish you love, but with added practicality.
Laying ceramic tiles in a herringbone pattern is an attractive and classic look, as it harks back to the times when parquet flooring was the most desirable installation. Don't just automatically plump for herringbone floor tile laying patterns though, as they look absolutely super up on the walls as well. The only question is, do you dare be that modern and bold?
If you can't get onboard with the idea of a fully tiled room, you really only need to cover the areas that need to be protected from moisture. By only partially covering the bathroom, on the floor and around baths and showers, there is a sense of stylish waterproofing going on, but you can still also enjoy painted walls and pretty, more delicate finishes elsewhere. Now that really is a great idea, but will you have your partial tiles stagger or aligned? That's the question!
Now we have looked at some pretty, modern tile laying patterns, it's time to acknowledge that you are free to disregard all of these options, in favour of something totally unique! Your home is your castle and your tastes are personal, so if you think you can make a good attempt at creating a vivaciously different scheme, go for it!
