This lavish Penthouse scores with chic practicality in 9 ways

NYC based architects from BILLINKOF ARCHITECTURE PLLC have created a lush penthouse in a recently completed glass & steel building, that offers impressive views of the High Line, Empire State Building and the Hudson River. Spanning an area of roughly 4,500 square feet, this residency bears two levels wherein social and private home spaces are housed. The living room, dining space, family room, playroom and kitchen sit on the lower floor while three bedrooms, utility room and the study are situated on the upper storey. A north-facing terrace, around 1000 square feet in size, runs the entire 50 feet length of the dwelling.

This spacious penthouse is full of practically appealing elements that impress with their functional finesse alongside being visually sound. Boasting of warm flooring, this home is replete with contemporary chic details that sing in comfy notes of urbane sass. Separated by a fireplace clad in stone & blackened steel, the dining and living rooms are bright airy spaces. The important thing to note is that all these spaces have been designed in minimalist style. Be it the wall decor, bedroom furniture or kitchen fittings, uncomplicated allure has been lent in a restrained designer fashion.

At the heart of the home is an open stairway made of blackened steel & bearing wooden steps, screened from the entrance hall by an array of wood wing-shaped fins painted silver on one side and violet on the other. The screen both reveals as well as conceals the stairway, depending on the angle of viewing.

Today at homify, we will walk you around this wonderful minimalist penthouse wherein the design, materials used and the decoration impart maximal practical poise while bearing a minimalistic character. How? Let’s go have a look!