Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

This lavish Penthouse scores with chic practicality in 9 ways

SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY
High Line Penthouse, New York, NY, BILLINKOFF ARCHITECTURE PLLC BILLINKOFF ARCHITECTURE PLLC Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
Loading admin actions …

NYC based architects from BILLINKOF ARCHITECTURE PLLC have created a lush penthouse in a recently completed glass & steel building, that offers impressive views of the High Line, Empire State Building and the Hudson River. Spanning an area of roughly 4,500 square feet, this residency bears two levels wherein social and private home spaces are housed. The living room, dining space, family room, playroom and kitchen sit on the lower floor while three bedrooms, utility room and the study are situated on the upper storey. A north-facing terrace, around 1000 square feet in size, runs the entire 50 feet length of the dwelling.

This spacious penthouse is full of practically appealing elements that impress with their functional finesse alongside being visually sound. Boasting of warm flooring, this home is replete with contemporary chic details that sing in comfy notes of urbane sass. Separated by a fireplace clad in stone & blackened steel, the dining and living rooms are bright airy spaces. The important thing to note is that all these spaces have been designed in minimalist style. Be it the wall decor, bedroom furniture or kitchen fittings, uncomplicated allure has been lent in a restrained designer fashion.

At the heart of the home is an open stairway made of blackened steel & bearing wooden steps, screened from the entrance hall by an array of wood wing-shaped fins painted silver on one side and violet on the other. The screen both reveals as well as conceals the stairway, depending on the angle of viewing. 

Today at homify, we will walk you around this wonderful minimalist penthouse wherein the design, materials used and the decoration impart maximal practical poise while bearing a minimalistic character. How? Let’s go have a look!

1. Ah that fireplace!—homey warmth mediates between cushy style & delightful heartiness.

High Line Penthouse, New York, NY, BILLINKOFF ARCHITECTURE PLLC BILLINKOFF ARCHITECTURE PLLC Minimalist dining room
BILLINKOFF ARCHITECTURE PLLC

High Line Penthouse, New York, NY

BILLINKOFF ARCHITECTURE PLLC
BILLINKOFF ARCHITECTURE PLLC
BILLINKOFF ARCHITECTURE PLLC

2. Cheery openness to snug repose wins you over.

High Line Penthouse, New York, NY, BILLINKOFF ARCHITECTURE PLLC BILLINKOFF ARCHITECTURE PLLC Living room
BILLINKOFF ARCHITECTURE PLLC

High Line Penthouse, New York, NY

BILLINKOFF ARCHITECTURE PLLC
BILLINKOFF ARCHITECTURE PLLC
BILLINKOFF ARCHITECTURE PLLC

3. Voguish work station- charming clarity of convenient design.

High Line Penthouse, New York, NY, BILLINKOFF ARCHITECTURE PLLC BILLINKOFF ARCHITECTURE PLLC Study/office
BILLINKOFF ARCHITECTURE PLLC

High Line Penthouse, New York, NY

BILLINKOFF ARCHITECTURE PLLC
BILLINKOFF ARCHITECTURE PLLC
BILLINKOFF ARCHITECTURE PLLC

4. Making the most of the noble natural envelope- palliative outdoor lounging.

High Line Penthouse, New York, NY, BILLINKOFF ARCHITECTURE PLLC BILLINKOFF ARCHITECTURE PLLC Patios & Decks
BILLINKOFF ARCHITECTURE PLLC

High Line Penthouse, New York, NY

BILLINKOFF ARCHITECTURE PLLC
BILLINKOFF ARCHITECTURE PLLC
BILLINKOFF ARCHITECTURE PLLC

5. Utility meets unique adornment- screened for designer smartness.

High Line Penthouse, New York, NY, BILLINKOFF ARCHITECTURE PLLC BILLINKOFF ARCHITECTURE PLLC Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
BILLINKOFF ARCHITECTURE PLLC

High Line Penthouse, New York, NY

BILLINKOFF ARCHITECTURE PLLC
BILLINKOFF ARCHITECTURE PLLC
BILLINKOFF ARCHITECTURE PLLC

6. Humble generosity blends with metallic magnificence- well lit guarantee of sumptuousness.

High Line Penthouse, New York, NY, BILLINKOFF ARCHITECTURE PLLC BILLINKOFF ARCHITECTURE PLLC Kitchen
BILLINKOFF ARCHITECTURE PLLC

High Line Penthouse, New York, NY

BILLINKOFF ARCHITECTURE PLLC
BILLINKOFF ARCHITECTURE PLLC
BILLINKOFF ARCHITECTURE PLLC

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Bedside convenience- usefulness galore sans frills.

High Line Penthouse, New York, NY, BILLINKOFF ARCHITECTURE PLLC BILLINKOFF ARCHITECTURE PLLC Minimalist bedroom
BILLINKOFF ARCHITECTURE PLLC

High Line Penthouse, New York, NY

BILLINKOFF ARCHITECTURE PLLC
BILLINKOFF ARCHITECTURE PLLC
BILLINKOFF ARCHITECTURE PLLC

8. Black & white timelessness, luscious luminosity and compact usefulness.

High Line Penthouse, New York, NY, BILLINKOFF ARCHITECTURE PLLC BILLINKOFF ARCHITECTURE PLLC Minimalist style bathroom
BILLINKOFF ARCHITECTURE PLLC

High Line Penthouse, New York, NY

BILLINKOFF ARCHITECTURE PLLC
BILLINKOFF ARCHITECTURE PLLC
BILLINKOFF ARCHITECTURE PLLC

9. Clever space optimization complements the dazzling blues & woody humility.

High Line Penthouse, New York, NY, BILLINKOFF ARCHITECTURE PLLC BILLINKOFF ARCHITECTURE PLLC Nursery/kid’s room
BILLINKOFF ARCHITECTURE PLLC

High Line Penthouse, New York, NY

BILLINKOFF ARCHITECTURE PLLC
BILLINKOFF ARCHITECTURE PLLC
BILLINKOFF ARCHITECTURE PLLC
Space-saving furniture: 18 ideas perfect for your home
Which of these resonate with your cozy home?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks