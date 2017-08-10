Your browser is out-of-date.

Bold & beautiful: this sparkling home offers regal comfort

SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY
Интерьер загородного дома в стиле Эклектика, Belimov-Gushchin Andrey Belimov-Gushchin Andrey Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
St. Petersburg based photographers from BELIMOV-GUSHCHIN ANDREY have captured the beauty of a comfy eclectic dwelling that dazzles with the winsome panache of bold colors & golden glow to give stately interiors that simply elicit a WOW.

Today let us explore this beautiful home in our homify tour and treat our senses to this designer feast.

Sassy chic.

Интерьер загородного дома в стиле Эклектика, Belimov-Gushchin Andrey Belimov-Gushchin Andrey Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
Rich dark wood, shiny parquet floor, glossy granite, golden hints and plentiful well lit accents- this corridor is loaded with an alluringly magnificent humility.

Kingsize coziness.

Интерьер загородного дома в стиле Эклектика, Belimov-Gushchin Andrey Belimov-Gushchin Andrey Living room
The plush ambiance of this bright and luxurious living room extends a warm invite for absolute relaxation. Look at those opulent furnishings! The chandelier is definitely the highlight of this living room. 

Интерьер загородного дома в стиле Эклектика, Belimov-Gushchin Andrey Belimov-Gushchin Andrey Living room
How about this cozy corner to let your hair down?

Regally dining on modishness.

Интерьер загородного дома в стиле Эклектика, Belimov-Gushchin Andrey Belimov-Gushchin Andrey Eclectic style dining room
The dining area is yet another bold and snazzy space that oozes the royal poise in its hearty elements. Woody nobility meets golden sheen to exude truckloads of generous jazz. The carved woody ceiling with the narrow columns offers a snug space for a sumptuous family meal. The dining set is simply singular!

Prim provisioning for fulfilment.

Интерьер загородного дома в стиле Эклектика, Belimov-Gushchin Andrey Belimov-Gushchin Andrey Kitchen
Adjoining the dining area is the kitchen with the superbly illuminated breakfast bar. Did you note those pendant lights? The stoney backsplash adds a voguish earthy charm into the swish dazzle.

Интерьер загородного дома в стиле Эклектика, Belimov-Gushchin Andrey Belimov-Gushchin Andrey Kitchen
Modular character, ample working convenience, light wooden floor, handle-free fronts and a well lit ambiance of generosity- what is not to love?

Officially dignified.

Интерьер загородного дома в стиле Эклектика, Belimov-Gushchin Andrey Belimov-Gushchin Andrey Study/office
This splendid home-office boasts of the same majestic flair as in the other striking spaces of this home. A comfortable work station and a posh meeting area adorn this well lit home space.

Poised passage.

Интерьер загородного дома в стиле Эклектика, Belimov-Gushchin Andrey Belimov-Gushchin Andrey Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
Homespun stone wall, classic candelabra lights, warm wooden detailing and modish employment of granite & mirrors- this corridor is truly eclectic in elegance.

Magnolious repose.

Интерьер загородного дома в стиле Эклектика, Belimov-Gushchin Andrey Belimov-Gushchin Andrey Eclectic style bedroom
Rusticity of stone, nobility of dark wood and the resplendent ritz of furnishings & decor make this restful bedroom a truly desirable sanctum.

Интерьер загородного дома в стиле Эклектика, Belimov-Gushchin Andrey Belimov-Gushchin Andrey Eclectic style bedroom
Bold pop of violet complements the gleaming golden suggestions in this deluxe bedroom with dapper dark wooden floor.

Интерьер загородного дома в стиле Эклектика, Belimov-Gushchin Andrey Belimov-Gushchin Andrey Eclectic style bedroom
Crystal charisma and white splendor add to the rustic pizzazz of the brick wall to bedeck this nicely lighted bedroom.

Bathed in august appeal.

Интерьер загородного дома в стиле Эклектика, Belimov-Gushchin Andrey Belimov-Gushchin Andrey Eclectic style bathroom
Varied hues & formats of stone, wood and glass lend a grand touch of finesse to this bathroom. 

Интерьер загородного дома в стиле Эклектика, Belimov-Gushchin Andrey Belimov-Gushchin Andrey Eclectic style bathroom
Mosaic tiled gloss meets the superb schutzpah of stone and nails it here with the cheery reflections of deluxe style. The metallic shine of the convex vanity enhances the visual allure.

When do you plan to add that royal golden touch to your comfy pad?

