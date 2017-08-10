Bold & beautiful: this sparkling home offers regal comfort

St. Petersburg based photographers from BELIMOV-GUSHCHIN ANDREY have captured the beauty of a comfy eclectic dwelling that dazzles with the winsome panache of bold colors & golden glow to give stately interiors that simply elicit a WOW.
Today let us explore this beautiful home in our homify tour and treat our senses to this designer feast.
Rich dark wood, shiny parquet floor, glossy granite, golden hints and plentiful well lit accents- this corridor is loaded with an alluringly magnificent humility.
The plush ambiance of this bright and luxurious living room extends a warm invite for absolute relaxation. Look at those opulent furnishings! The chandelier is definitely the highlight of this living room.
How about this cozy corner to let your hair down?
The dining area is yet another bold and snazzy space that oozes the royal poise in its hearty elements. Woody nobility meets golden sheen to exude truckloads of generous jazz. The carved woody ceiling with the narrow columns offers a snug space for a sumptuous family meal. The dining set is simply singular!
Adjoining the dining area is the kitchen with the superbly illuminated breakfast bar. Did you note those pendant lights? The stoney backsplash adds a voguish earthy charm into the swish dazzle.
Modular character, ample working convenience, light wooden floor, handle-free fronts and a well lit ambiance of generosity- what is not to love?
This splendid home-office boasts of the same majestic flair as in the other striking spaces of this home. A comfortable work station and a posh meeting area adorn this well lit home space.
Homespun stone wall, classic candelabra lights, warm wooden detailing and modish employment of granite & mirrors- this corridor is truly eclectic in elegance.
Rusticity of stone, nobility of dark wood and the resplendent ritz of furnishings & decor make this restful bedroom a truly desirable sanctum.
Bold pop of violet complements the gleaming golden suggestions in this deluxe bedroom with dapper dark wooden floor.
Crystal charisma and white splendor add to the rustic pizzazz of the brick wall to bedeck this nicely lighted bedroom.
Varied hues & formats of stone, wood and glass lend a grand touch of finesse to this bathroom.
Mosaic tiled gloss meets the superb schutzpah of stone and nails it here with the cheery reflections of deluxe style. The metallic shine of the convex vanity enhances the visual allure.