Snug comfort beckons you in this modern home

Aguascalientes based photographers from OSCAR HERNÁNDEZ—FOTOGRAFÍA DE ARQUITECTURA have worked the magic of their camera in a lovely modern villa that tastefully combines luxurious style & homespun coziness and employs an eclectic mix of materials to nail the fetching look.
Today, let us take our homify tour around this home and be inspired for ideas to copy.
The front facade of this dwelling explains the origin of its name
Casa Cubo- an expansive structure envelops & defines the cube, within which there is a volumetric interplay of different bodies with varying hues & textures to create a chic combination of white, wood & red tones. Simply remarkable!
This view of the living room conveys clear style with the wall made entirely of glass allowing for great garden view & convenient communication with the backyard of the house, integrating nature into the interior. Note the modern fireplace on the left- perfect for creating a warm & pleasant ambiance particularly during winters; it also serves as the focal point within the visual composition of the space.
This view allows you to appreciate the stylish pop of color in this glossy designer marvel, as well as the engaging mix of sober tonalities that amazingly gels with the glassy front. With suggestions of sophisticated elegance, the decor is easy on the eyes. Smart lighting adds to the poise.
The stunningly lit hollow stairway with the glass balustrade & metal railing doubles up as a piece of practical decor by itself.
The simplistic yet elegant & modern dining room is adjacent to the kitchen in a large common area. A wooden dining table, 4 chairs & 2 benches accommodate 8 diners simultaneously, making it ideal for a snug family meal.
Boasting of a lively & attractive red color contrasted by plush black details, leather-cushioned high stools with a nice stainless steel base, state-of-the-art appliances, handle-free sparkling fronts, jazzy pendant lamps and that textured white wall holding the TV, this kitchen is no less than an opulently finessed dream.
The ritzy lighting enhances the gleaming accents, while the centrally placed kitchen island in black & red simply elicits a WOW!
Inside the dwelling is this entertainment area that features a pool table with red tapestry which is in line with the previously seen color style, as well as a bar with ample shelving to store the choicest alcoholic beverages. The lighting is conducive with the mellow mood as you let your hair down with a game or two & a couple of drinks.
Looking from the bar towards the pool table, you can appreciate the large & comfortable white sofa welcoming you to enjoy a good flick or a sporting event as you sip on your drink. Alternately, a mini table with 4 white stools is where you can have a private rendezvous. In the background the small terrace maintains a connection with the exterior, creating a pleasant atmosphere of repose.
Leading outside from the dining room is the large sliding glass door spanning from floor to ceiling, that takes you to the covered terrace with a wooden platform which extends a cozy invite for outdoor lounging. Ideal for relaxing & enjoying the outdoors as the portable barbecue dishes out delectable goodies, that cushy couch is perfect for lazing with the loved ones.
Oozing luxurious pizzazz is this master bedroom that boasts of a dressing room and a lavish bathroom, all singing in melodious notes of stately panache & dapper tones. Bedecked with the evergreen touch of black & white, dark wood floors and a spacious character, this bedroom is all about class.
Trendy textures, plentifully comfy charisma and the ageless suggestions of black & white- what a sanctum of respite! Did you notice the chandelier?
Inside the bedroom space, you find the bath area with this whirlpool tub that conveys absolute luxury- imagine yourself enjoying a warm aromatic soak with the candles extending a cozy glow through those lantern- lamps, in total privacy as if it were your personal spa! The excellent lighting creates a truly restful ambiance.
The spacious and well lighted dressing room looks straight out of a fantasy. Simply amazing with multiple shelves & drawers to accommodate all the clothes, shoes & accessories in a well organized manner, the design is just full of singular utility. The central island has got space for towels & bed linen as well. Neat smartness, eh?
The bathroom is clearly modern, with a double sink that makes it very practical & functional. The design follows the pattern of employing dark tones with vivid whites. The large mirror amplifies the spatial feel of the already commodious area that this bathroom occupies. The shower & toilet have been separated, allowing to be used independent of one another.