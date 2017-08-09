This modern family home is truly rave-worthy!

Moving from the kitchen to the lounging area, the shiny white floor gives way to the mellow wooden floor. In this lounge, you are enveloped by pure comfort. Here you are again greeted by the timeless allure of wood & white as you look at the stairway. With the material mix of wooden steps and glass railing, magnificence of fetching modernity looks remarkable.

The capacious living room is the star feature of this dwelling. Bright combination of the colors white, brown & beige makes the huge room dazzle. Adding to the luminous accents are ample daylight and the stylish, cozy lighting. The minimalist decor in the lounging space boasting of a bright couch, cushy carpet, vibrant cushions and sober art-piece on the wall also exudes modest yet modern vibes.

In the evening, the massive clinked fireplace lavishes warm illumination and an ideal ambiance for supremely snug relaxation. Note the lighting at the base of the wall housing the fireplace.

Awesome indeed!