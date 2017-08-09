This modern family home is truly rave-worthy!

Berlin based architects from LK&PROJEKT GmbH have created a single-family home that is 1604 square feet of absolute comfort. This futuristic house springs a pleasant surprise with an architectural design conveying a perfect sense of form. The simplistic yet elegant facade exudes modernity and offers ample promise of chic interiors.
Come along as we at homify take a closer look at this designer marvel and draw inspiration to take home. Here we go!
The bright facade, though designed in classic white silicone plaster, is complemented by an anthracite hued clinker wall at the entrance area and a bright clinker wall in the balcony. Moreover, the garage & the windows are designed in anthracite as well. The open structure of the house allows for plentiful ventilation, letting in a lot of fresh air- from roof terraces to balconies & special windows with planters at half their height, the dwelling is full of refreshingly dapper details.
In this side view, you can appreciate the terrace and balcony spaces. While the partially covered terrace on the ground level has a warm wooden floor & is apt for cozy lounging, the stone-covered open terrace in the garden is ideal for barbecuing & enjoying delectable goodies with the loved ones as the soothing surroundings enhance the comfy feel. The balcony on the upper level bears a flat roof that shields from rain; the glazed border lends a noble appearance to it.
Looking at the floor plans, you can’t help praising the thoughtful designs. On the ground floor you can easily note the impressive dimensions of the terrace. The garage has plenty of space to accommodate two vehicles. The main highlight, however, is the spacious open plan living room that houses the kitchen, the dining and the lounging areas. Doors are present only between the entrance & living room, and for access to the garage & the small bathroom.
The upper level mainly bears private spaces- the master bedroom & 2 identical bedrooms for the two children. The balconies are connected to the large bathroom & the parents' bedroom. The hallway on the upper floor leads to the roof terrace that sits directly above the garage.
Smart design, no?
The gleaming white kitchen-dining sings in sophisticated tones of poise. Ideal for dinner parties and sumptuous breakfasts, this one is a visual delight for sure. While last minute preparations are in full swing on the kitchen island, the whole family can get together at the connected dining table- all set for a snug family heart-to-heart over hearty delicacies.
In this kitchen, special attention has been paid to uniform elegance and all the surfaces have been designed in glossy white. A few glass elements break this uniformity to further the tasteful clarity. With daylight generously pouring in through the large windows, the kitchen looks even more radiant.
Moving from the kitchen to the lounging area, the shiny white floor gives way to the mellow wooden floor. In this lounge, you are enveloped by pure comfort. Here you are again greeted by the timeless allure of wood & white as you look at the stairway. With the material mix of wooden steps and glass railing, magnificence of fetching modernity looks remarkable.
The capacious living room is the star feature of this dwelling. Bright combination of the colors white, brown & beige makes the huge room dazzle. Adding to the luminous accents are ample daylight and the stylish, cozy lighting. The minimalist decor in the lounging space boasting of a bright couch, cushy carpet, vibrant cushions and sober art-piece on the wall also exudes modest yet modern vibes.
In the evening, the massive clinked fireplace lavishes warm illumination and an ideal ambiance for supremely snug relaxation. Note the lighting at the base of the wall housing the fireplace.
Awesome indeed!