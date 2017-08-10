Before and After homes: 5 extreme transformations!

To completely rebuild or simply renovate? This is the question that many potential homeowners have to ask themselves, especially seeing as renovating an old building is such a HUGE undertaking! Yes, you might find a charming property that makes you seriously consider renovating a farmhouse, but have you got the vision and help that you need to do it successfully? It's important to take the advice of an architect, who will calculate whether a new building is really necessary or if a renovation would suit your needs better. You just never know, as some of you might have the right budget and situation for a total home renovation!

Whether you're in the mood for a renovation or remodeling projects, we're going to show you how unusual and individual your undertaking could be. We think you're definitely going to find a wealth of inspiration in these five before and after projects.