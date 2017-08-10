A fascinating home that's as bold as it is contemporary!

We've shown you some fantastic contemporary homes before but the one we have for you today us something else entirely! An intriguing exterior piques your interest from the outset and then when you walk inside, you find incredible open spaces, beautiful materials and muted tones that just blow you away! We can only assume that the architects and interior designers linked to this project worked together closely to ensure that the inside and outside perfectly complemented each other, as we have rarely seen such levels of cohesion and integrated style! Don't just take our word for it though, come and see for yourself!