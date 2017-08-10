A fascinating home that's as bold as it is contemporary!

We've shown you some fantastic contemporary homes before but the one we have for you today us something else entirely! An intriguing exterior piques your interest from the outset and then when you walk inside, you find incredible open spaces, beautiful materials and muted tones that just blow you away! We can only assume that the architects and interior designers linked to this project worked together closely to ensure that the inside and outside perfectly complemented each other, as we have rarely seen such levels of cohesion and integrated style! Don't just take our word for it though, come and see for yourself!
Where do you even begin with this exterior? An amazing color palette, stark modular segments and stylish cut-outs make this a really enticing and unusual home, just from the curb!
As if this facade could get more bold! Taking a closer look at the actual entrance, we see a bold water feature and incredible lighting coming together to create such an auspicious and bold lead-up!
Naturally, a home this contemporary has taken advantage of the popular open-plan trend, but with terrific concrete wall panels, it is as far from provincial as possible! The cool hues really do lend a touch of industrial glamor to the proceedings.
Genius! We love the way that decadent hardwood flooring has been used to denote where the sitting area starts and ends! Offering a stunning and warm contrast to the cool chairs, the rich grain looks so opulent.
How can this kitchen look so chic, high-end and yet understated, all at the same time? It must be, in part, due to the classic monochrome color scheme, but the size of the space is certainly helping as well. The large island really grabs your attention!
The appliances in the kitchen definitely go a long way to making the contemporary scheme come to life! A dramatic extractor, integrated hob and sleek steel faucets all look SO right!
We always enjoy finding homes that seek to make more of spaces that are so often left to their own devices and this landing is certainly a prime example of how this house does exactly that! Glass stair railings keep the light flowing and a simple sofa just ups the comfort factor exponentially.
Even here, in a simple stairwell, we see dramatic detailing! Hardwood treads, which match the living room flooring perfectly, have been illuminated to perfection with inset wall lights to create a sense of purpose and focus!
Naturally, a home this incredible in every way has a beautiful back garden, complete with complementary concrete walls and an overhang terrace that blurs the line between interior and exterior space! How can one home look so great from every conceivable angle?
WOW! Now THIS is what we call a pool! Long, lean and chic, just like all of the interior spaces, it has been perfectly flanked by wooden decking and a well-lit concrete block wall to look so indulgent!
We couldn't resist showing you what the pool looks like at night, as it really does make you want to grab your bikini and dive in! Immensely private and beautiful, can't you picture this being an incredible party location?
Now that we've seen all the genius that this home contains, we thought we'd remind you of the facade, just one last time! There's no denying that this is an exterior that makes you assume certain levels of luxury are contained within, but we were still shocked by just how phenomenal it was. Weren't you?
