Which floor is best for the kitchen?

If there's one thing you really need to think about, when renovating a home, it's the type of kitchen floor that you lay! You need it to be the perfect combination of aesthetically beautiful, hardy and easy to clean, which is why we are going to take a look at the most popular kitchen flooring options, right now! It's so easy to get focused on your cabinets, but any kitchen planner worth their salt will tell you that the floor needs to be a very considered aspect as well, so whether you want kitchen floorboards, concrete or something a little more adventurous, we think we'll have a perfect option for you right here.

Undoubtedly, the floor in your kitchen must endure a lot of hardship, because, unlike the living room, where you sit mostly on the couch, the kitchen is a place where you stand and walk back and forth constantly. In addition to this, greasy splashes, water stains, food crumbs and, in the worst case, falling objects, need to be handled adequately, without leaving a mark. Let's take a look at what we think are the best ideas for a sturdy kitchen floor and see what stands out for you!