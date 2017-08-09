Which floor is best for the kitchen?

If there's one thing you really need to think about, when renovating a home, it's the type of kitchen floor that you lay! You need it to be the perfect combination of aesthetically beautiful, hardy and easy to clean, which is why we are going to take a look at the most popular kitchen flooring options, right now! It's so easy to get focused on your cabinets, but any kitchen planner worth their salt will tell you that the floor needs to be a very considered aspect as well, so whether you want kitchen floorboards, concrete or something a little more adventurous, we think we'll have a perfect option for you right here.
Undoubtedly, the floor in your kitchen must endure a lot of hardship, because, unlike the living room, where you sit mostly on the couch, the kitchen is a place where you stand and walk back and forth constantly. In addition to this, greasy splashes, water stains, food crumbs and, in the worst case, falling objects, need to be handled adequately, without leaving a mark. Let's take a look at what we think are the best ideas for a sturdy kitchen floor and see what stands out for you!
Tiles firmly belong in the archives of classic kitchen floors and while classic white ceramic tiles, connected by a dark gray grout line, are very common, this rather simple design might not be to everyone's taste. Fortunately, the selection of tiles available is significantly larger than just minimal designs! For example, you can opt for colorful or wildly-patterned motifs, as long as they complement the wider kitchen scheme!
But why do we love tiles in the kitchen so much? Well, they are particularly durable and easy to clean. As a rule, tiles are regarded as extremely robust, but to be safe, always pay attention to the thickness that you are buying for your kitchen flooring, as well as the glazing style. If a tile breaks, it can easily be swapped out and furthermore, this floor covering is water and heat resistant, not to mention well-equipped to deal with any household chemicals. Another advantage of this floor covering is the fact that it works really well over an under-floor heating system.
Just as popular as tiles, PVC kitchen flooring is really coming into its own right now. Its advantages are obvious: it is inexpensive, quick and easy to install and at the same time, stain resistant and easy to clean. Since PVC is also shock-absorbing, it is a pleasure to walk on and as quiet as a mouse, while also being wonderfully long lasting.
Anyone who associates PVC with chemicals and boring design is totally wrong, as PVC floors, also known as vinyl floors, are mainly made of stone salt and petroleum, as well as natural fillers such as chalk and limestone. They do not contain any harmful plasticizers, heavy metals or lead and as far as design diversity is concerned, the choice of colors and patterns is vast. If the vinyl is foam-backed, for example, an imitation tile look is easy to obtain.
Unlike PVC, linoleum is one of the so-called 'natural' floor coverings. It consists of natural raw materials such as linseed oil, cork or wood flour and jute. Thanks to this clever material combination, this is a non-slip kitchen flooring option that is anti-static and easy to care for. If you like something more unusual in terms of your design, linoleum is perfect, as it has a lot of colorful options!
It is important for this floor covering that it is professionally laid . A special linoleum adhesive is necessary and in addition, a highly abrasion-resistant, silky-matte glaze can prevent any water spills from penetrating into the covering to rot the material. When perfectly installed, there is nothing to hinder a decade, or more, of linoleum use. Because of its natural composition and ease of cleaning, linoleum is best suited for allergy sufferers.
Wooden flooring has long since been a favorite choice for the living room, as it's warm and ensures a comfortable atmosphere, but these elements also make it an ideal flooring choice for the kitchen! Different styles of kitchen floorboards make for an easy compliance with any style of installation, from industrial through to rustic.
There is a problem to acknowledge with wooden kitchen flooring, however, as the natural material is not particularly hard-wearing. A surface sealant is a must, in order to avoid scratches or water stains and a certain level of mindfulness and regular care is also essential when choosing a wooden floor in the kitchen. If you plan to put a dining table and chairs in the kitchen, you should really be thinking ahead and placing felt pads under all the legs, to protect the floor even more.
A popular alternative to real wood floors is laminate. This is significantly more hard wearing because it is a layer of veneer, on top of sturdy materials which have been compressed at high temperatures, to be tough and durable. Thanks to the construction method, there are many different designs of laminate available, so you can opt for either a colorful look or a deceptively genuine wood imitation.
When cleaning laminate kitchen flooring, make sure that it is only damp and not sodden with water, as if the surface is too moist, there is a risk of swelling and permanent damage. In addition, falling objects can leave cracks in the material, which can be a pain to repair!
Natural stone is an excellent flooring material in the kitchen because it is known to be extremely sturdy. Stone is resistant to water and solvents and is therefore a perfect match for the stresses found in a kitchen and depending on your taste, you can opt for a style of stone that really complements the rest of your kitchen.
If you decide on dark granite, you will have chosen one of the hardest and most long-lasting stones. Travertine is a porous limestone, which has a surprisingly dense structure and provides beautiful sand-colored variations and then there's the ever popular marble floors. It's worth knowing that marble needs extra special care, however, and is normally very expensive!
For a little more flooring inspiration, take a look at this article: How to DIY your own floor screed.